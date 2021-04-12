QA Analyst at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A highly skilled & forward-thinking QA Analyst with a strong work ethic is sought by a provider of cutting-edge Software Solutions to join its team. Your core role will include the design and implementation of testing plans, identifying procedures & scenarios for the quality control of products and services while communicating quantitative & qualitative findings from test results. You will be required to have a good understanding of Behaviour Driven Testing, be skilled with Exploratory Testing, End to end Testing, IT/SIT/UAT, Data setup & migration and SQL. Any Retails experience will be a [URL Removed] and implement testing plans for products.

Identify procedures and scenarios for the quality control of products and services.

Process product reviews and inform the development team of defects and errors.

Communicate quantitative and qualitative findings from test results to the development team.

Monitor efforts to resolve product issues and track progress.

Ensure that the final product satisfies the product requirements and meet end-user expectations.

Spot areas for improvement to enhance the product’s efficiency.

Research the current market for similar products and compare results.

REQUIREMENTS:

Good understanding of Behaviour Driven Testing.

IT/SIT/UAT.

Exploratory Testing.

Data setup and migration

SQL.

End to end Testing.

Able to sit or stand for long hours at a time.

Retail experience would be great.

ATTRIBUTES:

Diligent and meticulous.

Creative and innovative thinker.

Keen attention to detail.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

