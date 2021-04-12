QA Automation Tech Lead at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Shape and lead the test automation space as the next QA Automation Tech Lead sought by an innovative Investment Firm to join its team. You will drive test automation delivery and test optimisation across Institutional IT while developing and growing the testing competency with a strong focus on quality improvement and technical delivery. You must have at least 10+ years’ Software Testing including Test Automation leadership with a strong ability to drive, challenge and influence teams, able to and mentor automating APIs using JEST framework, automating REACT frontends with JEST and Puppeteer, driving Continuous Integration through Gitlab pipelines, focusing on a high unit test coverage approach & adhering to the 5 levels of API automation: Acceptance, Pre and Post deployment Verification, Synthetics and Exploratory testing. Please note this is an Employment Equity position.DUTIES:

Line manage the Technical Test Analysts with regards to development and performance.

Define and implement IT test automation strategy.

Drive, lead and improve IT test automation across all applications.

Share automation knowledge and grow the Test Team’s technical competencies.

Evaluate test tools and identify the best ways to apply them in the team.

Provide strategic test automation guidance to the team.

Bring practical technical test expertise and guidance to the team.

Drive automation delivery across domains and work with Domain owners and Tech Leads to drive prioritization.

Contribute towards test automation in terms of design, coding and code review.

Define architecture, design, and implementation of test automation framework for functional and non-functional testing in assigned areas.

Run POCs on future testing technologies, frameworks and tools.

Track and improve testing efforts across all teams.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum of 10+ years Software Testing experience.

Test automation leadership experience.

People / Line Management experience.

Strong ability to drive, challenge and influence across teams.

Extensive test automation experience including full-stack testing and able to mentor others in this space –

Automate APIs using JEST framework.

Automate REACT frontends with JEST and Puppeteer.

Work with Gitlab pipelines to drive Continuous Integration.

Focus on a high unit test coverage approach with the relevant testing in other areas to ensure high integration and end-to-end coverage.

Adhere to the 5 levels of API automation: Acceptance, Pre and Post deployment Verification, Synthetics and Exploratory testing.

ATTRIBUTES:

Proactive self-starter with a high work ethic.

Continuous learning mindset.

Attention to detail – data and detail driven.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills – evaluative.

Very disciplined and methodical, thorough working style and determined and persistent – conscientious.

Self-starter, able to work efficiently both independently and within the team – deadline driven.

Impartial and challenging – independent minded and outspoken.

High achiever – performance driven.

Self-motivated, enthusiastic and passionate – resilient.

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence.

