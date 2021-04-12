Quality Engineer – 6 Month Contract Project Base Position

Our client is looking for a Quality Engineer for a 6 month contract project based position.

Duties & Responsibilities

Quality Control

Have a thorough understanding of all Spicer Axle Quality Control functions – be

able to assist with investigations/improvement projects within the QC function.

Interpret, implement, and educate staff on SPC requirements to improve and

control quality levels within Production.

Conduct machine capability and Gauge R&R studies on request from Production, Process Engineering and as required by IATF16949.

Quality Assurance

Have a thorough understanding of the Spicer Axle’s QMS requirements as outlines by IATF16949 – be able to assist in drafting systems documents/visual aids conduct audits, and reporting/closure of non-conformance raised via CAR’s.

Assist with regular IATF16949 audits as per internal schedule (Process and Product audits – assist with bi-annual audits) and follow – up audits (incl. Closure if CAR’s)

Participate in die Quality Department’s APQP and PPAP requirements.

Assist with maintaining Quality Awareness Company wide and quality training of new employees.

Assume full responsibility of an assigned customer quality needs.

Assume full responsibility for the quality of an assigned production line or product within Spicer Axle.

Manage changes in line with IATF requirements

Other Lawful requests with the scope of work.

Quality Improvement

Conduct and facilitate G8D investigations for both OE and Internal reported quality problems – present findings/outcomes to Customers/Management.

Update and close out G8D register including the admin on G8D network folder

Visit customers on request of Q Manager for quality related problems/improvements. (must have valid driver’s license)

Assist and cultivate a culture of Continuous Improvement by promoting innovation, structured thinking methods and using DANA Operating System (DOS).

Display quality improvements project objectives/results by effective visual management methods at various locations in the plant and CI meeting room.

Ad-hoc requests for quality control/improvements as per discretion of QC manager.

Desired Experience & Qualification

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in Engineering Advantage BTech in Quality

3 – 5 years’ experience in an automotive environment as Engineer

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

G8D, Process capabilities experience with reference

Knowledge of Customer Specific Requirement (Ford, Toyota, ISUZU)

APQP, Core Tool principles and manufacturing Engineering experience of no less than 5 years

Strong initiative and the ability to work well in a team environment

