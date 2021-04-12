Regional Legal Credit Controller

Our client in the Motor Industry has an opening available for a Regional Legal Credit Controller, based in the Pinetown, KZN area. This is an EE opportunity.

Requirements:

Matric (Grade)

Recognized Finance / Credit Control / Legal related qualification

2 to 3 years Legal Credit Control experience, including liaising with external Debt Collectors and Attorney

Working knowledge and understanding of Legal process will be advantageous (i.e. Liquidations, Business Rescue, Execution, Sale in Execution, Bad debts write offs)

Experience in Legal Collections

Driver’s license is a requirement

Duties:

Responsibility for the legal book

Collection on Prosecuted employers

Capturing and follow up on settlement agreements

Follow up and capturing of board decisions

Account Reconciliation and liaison with Legal

Accurate input of notes into SLX

Prepare further referral documents

Build and maintain relationship with Legal department, Inspectorate and Returns department

Liaise with attorneys, Liquidators and third parties

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as unsuccessful.

