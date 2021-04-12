Our client in the Motor Industry has an opening available for a Regional Legal Credit Controller, based in the Pinetown, KZN area. This is an EE opportunity.
Requirements:
- Matric (Grade)
- Recognized Finance / Credit Control / Legal related qualification
- 2 to 3 years Legal Credit Control experience, including liaising with external Debt Collectors and Attorney
- Working knowledge and understanding of Legal process will be advantageous (i.e. Liquidations, Business Rescue, Execution, Sale in Execution, Bad debts write offs)
- Experience in Legal Collections
- Driver’s license is a requirement
Duties:
- Responsibility for the legal book
- Collection on Prosecuted employers
- Capturing and follow up on settlement agreements
- Follow up and capturing of board decisions
- Account Reconciliation and liaison with Legal
- Accurate input of notes into SLX
- Prepare further referral documents
- Build and maintain relationship with Legal department, Inspectorate and Returns department
- Liaise with attorneys, Liquidators and third parties
Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as unsuccessful.