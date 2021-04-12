Regional Legal Credit Controller

Apr 12, 2021

Our client in the Motor Industry has an opening available for a Regional Legal Credit Controller, based in the Pinetown, KZN area. This is an EE opportunity.

Requirements:

  • Matric (Grade)
  • Recognized Finance / Credit Control / Legal related qualification
  • 2 to 3 years Legal Credit Control experience, including liaising with external Debt Collectors and Attorney
  • Working knowledge and understanding of Legal process will be advantageous (i.e. Liquidations, Business Rescue, Execution, Sale in Execution, Bad debts write offs)
  • Experience in Legal Collections
  • Driver’s license is a requirement

Duties:

  • Responsibility for the legal book
  • Collection on Prosecuted employers
  • Capturing and follow up on settlement agreements
  • Follow up and capturing of board decisions
  • Account Reconciliation and liaison with Legal
  • Accurate input of notes into SLX
  • Prepare further referral documents
  • Build and maintain relationship with Legal department, Inspectorate and Returns department
  • Liaise with attorneys, Liquidators and third parties

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as unsuccessful.

