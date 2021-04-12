Relationship Banker: Merchant Services at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- To build, maintain and optimise effective client relationships by providing excellent client service through engagement and consultation with existing clients including installation, after sales support and training on products.
- Identify and capitalise on cross and upselling opportunities.
Experience
Min:
- At least 2-3 yrs. proven experience in a CRM environment.
- With responsibility for or exposure to cross and upselling
- Experience in a FMCG, banking or retail environment
Ideal:
- Providing on-site support and training to external clients
- Providing on-site technical support/client support within a retail/sales environment
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce or Marketing
Knowledge
Minimum:
- Client relationship and support management principles
- Sales and sales optimisation techniques & principles
- Commercial/business know how (how businesses work.)
- Engagement/conflict management practices
- Performance culture
Ideal:
Knowledge and understanding of:
- Business banking landscape
- Business Banking product knowledge
- Payment solutions environment (merchant services)
- Stock control
- Capitec Bank Acquiring product knowledge
- Basic PC and Microsoft skills
Skills
- Influencing Skills
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Commercial Thinking Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
Competencies
- Deciding and Initiating Action
- Deciding and Initiating Action_Acting Decisively
- Deciding and Initiating Action_Demonstrating Initiative
- Deciding and Initiating Action_Making Accurate Judgments and Decisions
- Relating and Networking
- Relating and Networking_Creating and Maintaining Networks
- Relating and Networking_Establishing Relationships
- Relating and Networking_Interacting with People at Different Levels
- Relating and Networking_Managing Political Situations
- Persuading and Influencing
- Persuading and Influencing_Making Convincing Arguments
- Persuading and Influencing_Making a Strong Impression
- Persuading and Influencing_Negotiating Agreements
- Presenting and Communicating Information
- Presenting and Communicating Information_Communicating Effectively
- Presenting and Communicating information_Presenting and Public Speaking
- Analysing
- Analysing_Critical Thinking
- Analysing_Evaluating and Implementing Ideas
- Analysing_Reading Effectively
- Analysing_Solving Complex Problems
- Analysing_Testing and Troubleshooting
- Analysing_Thinking Broadly
- Analysing_Using Math
- Analysing_Working with Financial Information
- Planning and Organising
- Planning and Organising_Coordinating Project Activities
- Planning and Organising_Driving Projects to Completion
- Planning and Organising_Managing Resources
- Planning and Organising_Prioritising and Organising Work
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Championing Customer Needs
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Delivering High Quality Work
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Meeting Basic Work Expectations
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations_Serving Customers
- Entrepreneurial and Commercial Thinking
- Entrepreneurial and Commercial Thinking_Controlling Costs
- Entrepreneurial and Commercial Thinking_Entrepreneurial Thinking
- Entrepreneurial and Commercial Thinking_Leveraging Opportunities
- Entrepreneurial and Commercial Thinking_Navigating Organisations
Additional Information
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
- Willingness to travel nationally if and when required
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Required to be available after hours in case of emergency