Our client in the financial services sector is currently recruiting for an experienced Risk Specialist to join their team. This role requires a candidate with experience in the financial industry.
Qualification
- Post graduate risk qualification or equivalent, preferably in Risk Management.
Experience
- Min 5+ years risk experience in an enterprise risk management environment, preferably within the financial industry.
- Relevant risk management and legislative knowledge i.e. COSO, ISO, King IV, FAIS, FICA, LTIA, STIA, SAM, POPI etc.
- Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite, especially Word and Excel.
- Working knowledge of BarnOwl or any risk system is advantageous.
