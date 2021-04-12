Risk Specialist

Our client in the financial services sector is currently recruiting for an experienced Risk Specialist to join their team. This role requires a candidate with experience in the financial industry.

Qualification

Post graduate risk qualification or equivalent, preferably in Risk Management.

Experience

Min 5+ years risk experience in an enterprise risk management environment, preferably within the financial industry.

Relevant risk management and legislative knowledge i.e. COSO, ISO, King IV, FAIS, FICA, LTIA, STIA, SAM, POPI etc.

Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite, especially Word and Excel.

Working knowledge of BarnOwl or any risk system is advantageous.

Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted

