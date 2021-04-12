Are you currently studying towards your finance qualification and looking for an opportunity to complete SAIPA articles? My client is searching for top talent to join their finance team as a SAIPA Article Clerk. They require a well-balanced individual that is committed to reaching their future goals.
Minimum Requirements
- Financial Graduate, currently studying or a matriculant enrolled to study towards your finance degree part-time will be accepted.
- Must have own vehicle with valid driver licence and willing to travel.
- Excellent with Excel.
- Detail-orientated and deadline-driven.
- Good written and verbal communication skills.
Job Responsibilities:
- General accounting functions.
- Account reconciliations.
- VAT, EMP calculation, and submissions.
- Capturing and processing of client information.
