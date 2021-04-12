SAIPA Article Clerk

Are you currently studying towards your finance qualification and looking for an opportunity to complete SAIPA articles? My client is searching for top talent to join their finance team as a SAIPA Article Clerk. They require a well-balanced individual that is committed to reaching their future goals.

Minimum Requirements

Financial Graduate, currently studying or a matriculant enrolled to study towards your finance degree part-time will be accepted.

Must have own vehicle with valid driver licence and willing to travel.

Excellent with Excel.

Detail-orientated and deadline-driven.

Good written and verbal communication skills.

Job Responsibilities:

General accounting functions.

Account reconciliations.

VAT, EMP calculation, and submissions.

Capturing and processing of client information.

Danielle Snyman

Recruitment Specialist

Learn more/Apply for this position