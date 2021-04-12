Sales Account Management

Apr 12, 2021

Responsible for the management of the full sales cycle for defined vertical and Customer
base. Accountable to achieve or exceed the full Revenue target. Responsible to ensure Data
Quality and integrity on Sales force is kept at the agreed levels.

Key duties:

  • Develop, review, communicate and monitor an effective client strategy as per the MSA methodology

  • Effectively manage the sales activities to meet agreed targets and corporate objectives within the agreed budgets

  • Manage accounts by monitoring the level of client satisfaction at regular intervals or after
    each significant delivery of a product or service
  • Drive a culture of accountability, manage by objective and build a high-performance team
    driven by customer satisfaction
  • Design and execute on the account plan

Functional Skills:

  • Computer Literacy

  • Professionalism

  • Punctionality
  • Telephone Etiquette
  • Time & Priority Management
  • Office Management

Behavioural Competencies
2. Developing and implementing account plan or strategy
4. People / Team Leadership
5. Decision Making
3. Meeting customer expectations
6. Communication and Impact
1. Job Match

NB: Qualification: NQF 6: 3 year Degree/ Diploma/ National Diploma in IT/Engineering or Commerce

Experience:
5 years ICT sales experience OR Grade 12 with 7 years ICT sales experience.
Certifications

Candidate must have a valid drivers license
Ideal candidates must have mining experience or retail experience

Desired Skills:

  • IT
  • Commerce
  • ICT
  • Sales
  • Account management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client is in the telecomms industry.

