Sales Account Manager

Responsible for the management of the full sales cycle for defined vertical and Customer

base. Accountable to achieve or exceed the full Revenue target. Responsible to ensure Data

Quality and integrity on Sales force is kept at the agreed levels.

Key duties:

Develop, review, communicate and monitor an effective client strategy as per the MSA methodology

Effectively manage the sales activities to meet agreed targets and corporate objectives within the agreed budgets

Manage accounts by monitoring the level of client satisfaction at regular intervals or after

each significant delivery of a product or service

each significant delivery of a product or service Drive a culture of accountability, manage by objective and build a high-performance team

driven by customer satisfaction

driven by customer satisfaction Design and execute on the account plan

Functional Skills:

Computer Literacy

Professionalism

Punctionality

Telephone Etiquette

Time & Priority Management

Office Management

Behavioural Competencies

2. Developing and implementing account plan or strategy

4. People / Team Leadership

5. Decision Making

3. Meeting customer expectations

6. Communication and Impact

1. Job Match

NB: Qualification: NQF 6: 3 year Degree/ Diploma/ National Diploma in IT/Engineering or Commerce

Experience:

5 years ICT sales experience OR Grade 12 with 7 years ICT sales experience.

Certifications

Candidate must have a valid drivers license

Ideal candidates must have mining experience or retail experience or manufacuring

Desired Skills:

IT

Commerce

ICT

Sales

Account management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Our client is in the telecomms industry.

Learn more/Apply for this position