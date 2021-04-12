Sales Account Manager at The Focus Group

Core Description

Responsible for the management of the full sales cycle for defined vertical and Customer

base. Accountable to achieve or exceed the full Revenue target. Responsible to ensure Data

Quality and integrity on Sales force is kept at the agreed levels.

Key Deliverables / Primary Functions

• Develop, review, communicate and monitor an effective client strategy as per the MSA

methodology

• Effectively manage the sales activities to meet agreed targets and corporate objectives within

the agreed budgets

• Manage accounts by monitoring the level of client satisfaction at regular intervals or after

each significant delivery of a product or service

• Drive a culture of accountability, manage by objective and build a high-performance team

driven by customer satisfaction

• Design and execute on the account plan

Qualifications

NQF 6: 3 year Degree/ Diploma/ National Diploma in IT/Engineering or Commerce

Experience

5 years ICT sales experience OR Grade 12 with 7 years ICT sales experience.

Learn more/Apply for this position