Sales Account Manager at The Focus Group

Core Description
Responsible for the management of the full sales cycle for defined vertical and Customer
base. Accountable to achieve or exceed the full Revenue target. Responsible to ensure Data
Quality and integrity on Sales force is kept at the agreed levels.
Key Deliverables / Primary Functions
• Develop, review, communicate and monitor an effective client strategy as per the MSA
methodology
• Effectively manage the sales activities to meet agreed targets and corporate objectives within
the agreed budgets
• Manage accounts by monitoring the level of client satisfaction at regular intervals or after
each significant delivery of a product or service
• Drive a culture of accountability, manage by objective and build a high-performance team
driven by customer satisfaction
• Design and execute on the account plan
Qualifications
NQF 6: 3 year Degree/ Diploma/ National Diploma in IT/Engineering or Commerce
Experience
5 years ICT sales experience OR Grade 12 with 7 years ICT sales experience.