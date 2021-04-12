Sales Consultant

START NOW at leading company in IT industry.

Seeking high energy, tech savvy sales consultant to turn warm leads into closed deals and be rewarded with good commission.

Handle inbound enquiries re: products and solutions, build relationships and grow.

Minimum requirements:

Matric

Previous sales experience within the IT / Technology industry

Ability to start ASAP

Own transport

Desired Skills:

Internal sales

IT sales

About The Employer:

Leading employer in the IT industry that proudly offers a vibrant and dynamic work environment and massive opportunities for financial growth and career development.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Commission

