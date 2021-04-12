Sales Manager / Business Development Manager

Apr 12, 2021

We are looking for a suitably qualified individual to launch a new banking/financial product into the Retail industry.

Position will suit a highly entrepreneurial, dynamic individual who is forward thinking and thrives on success and results.

To find out more, please call me or respond urgently to this ad.

Minimum qualifying criteria:

  • EE candidates ONLY
  • Matric certiicate
  • Completed tertiary qualification
  • Proven success within creating market share within the SME/Merchant/Retail market
  • Experience within the banking/financial industry a plus
  • Stable career record
  • Highly professional yet energetic and innovative person

Desired Skills:

  • Business development
  • Sales Manager

About The Employer:

Progressive, innovative employer within the banking sector. Company embraces teamwork, entrepreneurial spirit and someone who is hungry for a career as opposed to a job. Excellent working environment with definite long term benefit

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical aid
  • Retirement annuity
  • Group life

Learn more/Apply for this position