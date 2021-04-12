Sales Manager / Business Development Manager

We are looking for a suitably qualified individual to launch a new banking/financial product into the Retail industry.
Position will suit a highly entrepreneurial, dynamic individual who is forward thinking and thrives on success and results.
To find out more, please call me or respond urgently to this ad.
Minimum qualifying criteria:
- EE candidates ONLY
- Matric certiicate
- Completed tertiary qualification
- Proven success within creating market share within the SME/Merchant/Retail market
- Experience within the banking/financial industry a plus
- Stable career record
- Highly professional yet energetic and innovative person
Desired Skills:
- Business development
- Sales Manager
About The Employer:
Progressive, innovative employer within the banking sector. Company embraces teamwork, entrepreneurial spirit and someone who is hungry for a career as opposed to a job. Excellent working environment with definite long term benefit
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical aid
- Retirement annuity
- Group life