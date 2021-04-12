Sales Manager / Business Development Manager

Seeking young, highly innovative, results-driven individual with a passion for, and experience in, the telecommunications industry to launch a new product into the informal market.

Position will ideally suit someone who has successfully headed up Sales within the telecommunications industry (would also consider COO, CEO with strong focus on sales development). Highly entrepreneurial, strategic individual required.

To find out more, please call me or respond urgently to this ad.

Minimum qualifying criteria:

Proven experience in securing market share within the informal market, within the telecommunications industry

Previous experience at Senior Management / Exec level within the telecommunications industry (experience at COO / CEO level desired – with strong focus on sales)

Desired Skills:

Business development

Sales Manager

About The Employer:

Telecoms giant that boasts stability, innovation and a progressive company culture.

