SAP BASIS LEAD at IT Network

Qualification and Experience:
- The role requires an individual with a solid background in SAP Basis.
- Demonstrates team leadership skills and able to give direction and guidance to other team members
- Knowledge & Experience with designing a SAP landscape
- SAP Netweaver 7.31+ experience (certification would be an advantage)
- SAP Hana Consultant experience (certification would be an advantage)
- Pro-active collaboration and stakeholder management will be second nature and a core strength.
- Ability to influence internal departments in order to obtain co-operation;
- Strong SAP implementation skills, ideally developed through solid experience;
- Technically proficient in SAP Hana ECC6
- Experience of working cross-culturally and cross -functionally, and ability to adapt personal style to different environments;
- Previous experience of supporting integration between SAP Core and other interfaced applications
- Experience of working in a fast paced environment with demanding deadlines and a desire to deliver to milestones would be a distinct advantage.
- Preferred knowledge of data centre infrastructure to help optimize the SAP system environment, plan and co-ordinate timely delivery.
- Good knowledge of homogeneous and Heterogeneous system copies. Optimize system copy / system migration using one of various system copy methods (export/import, DB backup/restore, storage snapshot copy etc)
- System build and configuration.
- Configure system with solution manager for Early Watch services and technical monitoring
- System copy, client copy, upgrade, patching etc.
- Performance tuning, troubleshooting, go live support
- Interaction with client team and supporting the team through implementation process
- Interacting with various other teams during system build and implementation processTechnical & Specialist Knowledge
- Solid SAP Basis support/project experience
- Sybase and MS SQL experience would be beneficial
- Experience and ideally certified for SAP Hana
- Experienced with the following SAP/3rd party components:
- ERP 6.0 EHP 7 (ECC 6.0) on Hana
- BW 7.5 with BPC on Hana
- PI/Process Orchestration 7.5
- Business Objects Data Services 4.2
- Business Intelligence 4.2
- Productivity Pak
- Netweaver Java 7.4 with Redwood Cronacle 9.0
- Solution Manager 7.1/7.2
- GRC 10.1
- Identity Manager 7.2
- Netweaver Single Sign On
Desired Skills:
- SAP BASIS