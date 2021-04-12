SAP PM Consultant at IT Network

- Optimise business performance by enhancing the alignment between business processes and Plant Maintenance (PM) SAP systems, in conjunction with business process owners
- Work with the process owners in Plant Maintenance to drive the design of the overall enterprise data and process structure and develop PM ERP solutions and road-maps to ensure alignment
- Gain consensus on new process concepts and build coalitions to move process improvement forward
- Undertake complex process analysis, design and proposal creation, which includes technical process problem solving in relation to the current, as well as the future business environment
- Provide coaching and advise on future use of technology and business process improvements in the PM area
- Work closely with process owners and key users to understand business requirements and drive the analysis and design of quality technical solutions
- Perform functional analysis, requirements definition and SAP PM configuration and testing, in conjunction with third party configuration teams
- Conduct prototypes, develop functional specifications, data mapping, function mapping, setting of configuration tables and setting of transaction/control tables in partnership with third party development teams
- Understand the business processes and flows to enable the analysis of business requirements and the development of solutions for the PM area
- Own the solution architecture, application plans and road-map for SAP PM and act as the design authority for SAP PM Solutions across the group
- Lead and supervise development of solutions across projects and enhancements in the PM scope
Desired Skills:
- Information managment
- Lead and supervise
- understand business process
- conduct prototypes
About The Employer:
Our client based in Johanessburg requires the services of a SAP PM Consultant to join project Estimated for 2 Months.