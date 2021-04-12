SAP PM Consultant at IT Network

Apr 12, 2021

  • Optimise business performance by enhancing the alignment between business processes and Plant Maintenance (PM) SAP systems, in conjunction with business process owners
  • Work with the process owners in Plant Maintenance to drive the design of the overall enterprise data and process structure and develop PM ERP solutions and road-maps to ensure alignment
  • Gain consensus on new process concepts and build coalitions to move process improvement forward
  • Undertake complex process analysis, design and proposal creation, which includes technical process problem solving in relation to the current, as well as the future business environment
  • Provide coaching and advise on future use of technology and business process improvements in the PM area
  • Work closely with process owners and key users to understand business requirements and drive the analysis and design of quality technical solutions
  • Perform functional analysis, requirements definition and SAP PM configuration and testing, in conjunction with third party configuration teams
  • Conduct prototypes, develop functional specifications, data mapping, function mapping, setting of configuration tables and setting of transaction/control tables in partnership with third party development teams
  • Understand the business processes and flows to enable the analysis of business requirements and the development of solutions for the PM area
  • Own the solution architecture, application plans and road-map for SAP PM and act as the design authority for SAP PM Solutions across the group
  • Lead and supervise development of solutions across projects and enhancements in the PM scope

Desired Skills:

  • Information managment
  • Lead and supervise
  • understand business process
  • conduct prototypes

About The Employer:

Our client based in Johanessburg requires the services of a SAP PM Consultant to join project Estimated for 2 Months.

