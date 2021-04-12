SAP PM Consultant at IT Network

Optimise business performance by enhancing the alignment between business processes and Plant Maintenance (PM) SAP systems, in conjunction with business process owners

Work with the process owners in Plant Maintenance to drive the design of the overall enterprise data and process structure and develop PM ERP solutions and road-maps to ensure alignment

Gain consensus on new process concepts and build coalitions to move process improvement forward

Undertake complex process analysis, design and proposal creation, which includes technical process problem solving in relation to the current, as well as the future business environment

Provide coaching and advise on future use of technology and business process improvements in the PM area

Work closely with process owners and key users to understand business requirements and drive the analysis and design of quality technical solutions

Perform functional analysis, requirements definition and SAP PM configuration and testing, in conjunction with third party configuration teams

Conduct prototypes, develop functional specifications, data mapping, function mapping, setting of configuration tables and setting of transaction/control tables in partnership with third party development teams

Understand the business processes and flows to enable the analysis of business requirements and the development of solutions for the PM area

Own the solution architecture, application plans and road-map for SAP PM and act as the design authority for SAP PM Solutions across the group

Lead and supervise development of solutions across projects and enhancements in the PM scope

Desired Skills:

Information managment

Lead and supervise

understand business process

conduct prototypes

About The Employer:

Our client based in Johanessburg requires the services of a SAP PM Consultant to join project Estimated for 2 Months.

