SAP Quality Assurance Engineer at O’Brien Recruitment

Purpose of the Job

Join the largest private-sector employer in South Africa and a leading employer in Africa as a SAP Quality

Assurance Engineer. You will be responsible for identifying opportunities for automation within software

processes, design and execute QA tests using scripts that automatically test functionality, Run tests for

databases, systems, networks, applications, hardware, and software.

Qualifications

Grade 12

Diploma or Degree qualified (IT or related technical)

Experience

2-3 years Manual testing experience

2-3 years SQL experience

4-5 years Automation scripting experience

1-2 years testing in the Retail sector/SAP environment

Knowledge and Skills

5-7 years Knowledge of functional testing, system testing, integration testing, regression testing, automation scripting, and execution

2-4 years Knowledge of systems testing, integration testing

2-3 years Knowledge of non-functional testing-performance testing

5-7 years Build enhancements to test frameworks increasing speed and productivity

5-7 years Collaboratively work with the rest of the QA team to refine quality assurance practices and technique within the greater team

5-7 years Testing and automation types: Integration testing, UI, E2E, API, REST, Device testing.

