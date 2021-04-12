SAP Quality Assurance Engineer at O’Brien Recruitment

SAP Quality Assurance Engineer
Purpose of the Job
Join the largest private-sector employer in South Africa and a leading employer in Africa as a SAP Quality
Assurance Engineer. You will be responsible for identifying opportunities for automation within software
processes, design and execute QA tests using scripts that automatically test functionality, Run tests for
databases, systems, networks, applications, hardware, and software.
Qualifications
Grade 12
Diploma or Degree qualified (IT or related technical)
Experience
2-3 years Manual testing experience
2-3 years SQL experience
4-5 years Automation scripting experience
1-2 years testing in the Retail sector/SAP environment
Knowledge and Skills
5-7 years Knowledge of functional testing, system testing, integration testing, regression testing, automation scripting, and execution
2-4 years Knowledge of systems testing, integration testing
2-3 years Knowledge of non-functional testing-performance testing
5-7 years Build enhancements to test frameworks increasing speed and productivity
5-7 years Collaboratively work with the rest of the QA team to refine quality assurance practices and technique within the greater team
5-7 years Testing and automation types: Integration testing, UI, E2E, API, REST, Device testing.