SAP Training Lead at IT Network

Training and Development Manager

Evaluate training materials.

Evaluate program effectiveness.

Conduct employee training programs.

Manage human resources activities.

Confer with organisational members to accomplish work activities.

Determine operational compliance with regulations or standards.

Coordinate special events or programs.

Education: Occupationally Directed Education and Training Development Practices (ODET DP @NQF5)

Related Experience: A considerable amount of work-related skill, knowledge, or experience is needed for this role.

Job Training: 5-10 years of work-related experience, on-the-job training, and/or vocational training.

Job Examples: Coordinating, supervising, managing, or training others.

Systems and SAP experience

Computer based training software: SAP Enable Now-Producer

Document management software: SharePoint

Presentation software: Microsoft PowerPoint

Spreadsheet software: Microsoft Excel

Enterprise resource planning ERP software: SAP ERP+Fiori UX

Video conferencing software: Microsoft Teams

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Training

About The Employer:

Our client , a international pharmaceutical company, urgent requires an experienced SAP Training Consultant with over 10 years exp to join their team . Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of an exciting new project!

