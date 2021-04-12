Senior Administrative Clerk at Fourier Recruitment

Apr 12, 2021

My client in Centurion is looking for an experienced Senior Administrative clerk to join our Service Team. You will need to perform a Variety of Administrative tasks  Core Focus:

  • Communicating with customers either via phone, email or face-to-face in relation to product or service questions and addressing complaints
  • Checking daily deposits received against proof of payments and provide finance with the correct account details for allocation.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Maintain accurate records and document all customer service activities and discussions
  • Assess service statistics and prepare detailed reports on your findings
  • Communicate, resolve, follow up and escalation of customer queries and complaints
  • Managing a large number of incoming calls and e-mails
  • Damage reports for insurance purposes
  • Timely management of all service admin functions
  • All invoicing, statements, credits, refunds and payments
  • Processing relevant claims on a weekly and monthly basis
  • Reporting on service jobs
  • Create documents and arrange for equipment to be send overseas for repairs
  • Assistance at the front desk from time to time
  • Transfer of repaired faulty stock to boutique and communicate all stock to be written off to the inventory manager

Minimum RequirementsQualifications and Skills:

  • Senior Certificate – Grade 12
  • Previous experience in administrative role
  • Excellent organizational, time management and communication skills
  • Working knowledge of basic bookkeeping
  • Strong interpersonal skills and adaptability
  • Excellent knowledge of MS Office Word and Excel
  • Dynamics 365 Knowledge will be advantageous

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Pension Fund
  • death and critical Illness Benefit (Implemented after 3 months)

