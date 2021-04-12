Senior Administrative Clerk at Fourier Recruitment

My client in Centurion is looking for an experienced Senior Administrative clerk to join our Service Team. You will need to perform a Variety of Administrative tasks Core Focus:
- Communicating with customers either via phone, email or face-to-face in relation to product or service questions and addressing complaints
- Checking daily deposits received against proof of payments and provide finance with the correct account details for allocation.
Key Responsibilities:
- Maintain accurate records and document all customer service activities and discussions
- Assess service statistics and prepare detailed reports on your findings
- Communicate, resolve, follow up and escalation of customer queries and complaints
- Managing a large number of incoming calls and e-mails
- Damage reports for insurance purposes
- Timely management of all service admin functions
- All invoicing, statements, credits, refunds and payments
- Processing relevant claims on a weekly and monthly basis
- Reporting on service jobs
- Create documents and arrange for equipment to be send overseas for repairs
- Assistance at the front desk from time to time
- Transfer of repaired faulty stock to boutique and communicate all stock to be written off to the inventory manager
Minimum RequirementsQualifications and Skills:
- Senior Certificate – Grade 12
- Previous experience in administrative role
- Excellent organizational, time management and communication skills
- Working knowledge of basic bookkeeping
- Strong interpersonal skills and adaptability
- Excellent knowledge of MS Office Word and Excel
- Dynamics 365 Knowledge will be advantageous
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension Fund
- death and critical Illness Benefit (Implemented after 3 months)