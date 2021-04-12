Senior Administrative Clerk at Fourier Recruitment

My client in Centurion is looking for an experienced Senior Administrative clerk to join our Service Team. You will need to perform a Variety of Administrative tasks Core Focus:

Communicating with customers either via phone, email or face-to-face in relation to product or service questions and addressing complaints

Checking daily deposits received against proof of payments and provide finance with the correct account details for allocation.

Key Responsibilities:

Maintain accurate records and document all customer service activities and discussions

Assess service statistics and prepare detailed reports on your findings

Communicate, resolve, follow up and escalation of customer queries and complaints

Managing a large number of incoming calls and e-mails

Damage reports for insurance purposes

Timely management of all service admin functions

All invoicing, statements, credits, refunds and payments

Processing relevant claims on a weekly and monthly basis

Reporting on service jobs

Create documents and arrange for equipment to be send overseas for repairs

Assistance at the front desk from time to time

Transfer of repaired faulty stock to boutique and communicate all stock to be written off to the inventory manager

Minimum RequirementsQualifications and Skills:

Senior Certificate – Grade 12

Previous experience in administrative role

Excellent organizational, time management and communication skills

Working knowledge of basic bookkeeping

Strong interpersonal skills and adaptability

Excellent knowledge of MS Office Word and Excel

Dynamics 365 Knowledge will be advantageous

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

death and critical Illness Benefit (Implemented after 3 months)

