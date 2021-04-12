Senior Designer: RF & Microwave at Reunert

JSE listed company in Stellenbosch looking to employ a Senior Designer: RF & Microwave that specializes in high frequency RF PCB design and layout.

About The Employer:

#8226;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; Aminimum of a three-year degree, honours of four-year degree in the appropriateengineering discipline (Digital and RF Engineering), or Higher EducationEngineering Diploma/Degree with demonstrated prior learning based on industryexperience #8226;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;Typically, 8 to 10 years within the specificengineering discipline, with relevant exposure to design and implementation,design methodologies, design baseline management, system engineering aspects,configuration management, quality assurance, relevant technologies and tools oftrade Technical Skills Required: nbsp;#8226;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; Engineeringdiscipline-specific tools of trade (e.g. Microwave Office, CST, LT Spice,Matlabhellip;) #8226;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; Experiencewith schematic capture and PCB layout tools (e.g. Altium Designer) #8226;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; RequirementManagement Tools #8226;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; Designrepositories (e.g. GIT, EPDM) #8226;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; MSOffice (Word, PowerPoint, Excelhellip;) #8226;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; Scheduling,planning and timekeeping tools (e.g. MS Project, PS Next) #8226;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;Electronic test equipment (e.g. Oscilloscope,Logic Analyser, Spectrum Analyser, VNA, Power Meterhellip;)

Learn more/Apply for this position