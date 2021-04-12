Senior Front-End Developer – Pretoria (For USA base project) – R108m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This development giant with a history spanning 3 decades and a worldwide footprint and presence is looking for a Senior Front-End Developer to join their team of the best Developers the industry has to offer.
This is an exciting opportunity for a creative and enthusiastic person who is diligent and proactive and wants to establish themselves as a highly skilled professional Front End Developer. With tons of reputable businesses on their books, this consulting house is surely the best of its kind and a global leader.
Requirements:
- Ruby
- Rails ReactJS + Redux
- AngularJS
- Angular 2+
- JavaScript
- TypeScript
- SAP Fiori
- OpenUI5
- Mendix
- HTML5
- JQuery
Reference Number for this position is DM52024 which is a permanent or fixed term contract position based in Pretoria for USA base project offering a cost to company salary of R1,08m per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Dominic on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma