Senior Front-End Developer – Pretoria (For USA base project) – R108m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This development giant with a history spanning 3 decades and a worldwide footprint and presence is looking for a Senior Front-End Developer to join their team of the best Developers the industry has to offer.

This is an exciting opportunity for a creative and enthusiastic person who is diligent and proactive and wants to establish themselves as a highly skilled professional Front End Developer. With tons of reputable businesses on their books, this consulting house is surely the best of its kind and a global leader.

Don’t get left behind, send your CV NOW!!!

Requirements:

Ruby

Rails ReactJS + Redux

AngularJS

Angular 2+

JavaScript

TypeScript

SAP Fiori

OpenUI5

Mendix

HTML5

JQuery

Reference Number for this position is DM52024 which is a permanent or fixed term contract position based in Pretoria for USA base project offering a cost to company salary of R1,08m per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Dominic on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

HTML5

Javascript

TypeScript

Mendix

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position