Senior Java Developer

Apr 12, 2021

Purpose:

The backend is a service oriented Spring based application. It provides a service layer for different user channels ranging from web, rich clients and batch users integrating via JMS and web services. The work contains a portion of support and refactoring of existing code as well as new development (extend it for new functionality) and add extra integration points.

Responsibilities/Tasks:

  • Support existing and develop new functionality and components.
  • Understand existing product and domain elements and work with business analysts to refine and implement new requirements.
  • Refactor and improve the code to keep the product maintainable and adaptable to new requirements.
  • Evaluate and improve application performance, and high availability features.
  • Create unit and integrated system tests to show that the developed functionality works as intended.
  • Create technical documentation that explains how the various components of the system work and how to use them.
  • Do root cause analysis on bugs to find and fix the cause of a problem in an integrated system.
  • Build and deploy the system on an application server.
  • Create and execute functional test scenarios (dev testing).
  • Work effectively in a team environment, actively collaborating to improve software development processes and standards.

Requirements:

  • 2-3 years relevant experience as a senior back-end developer in a multi-tiered Java application development.
  • Experience in scripting languages is preferred (e.g. JavaScript, Angular, Python/Jython).
  • Ability to work in a team environment and collaborate on a common (UML) design model.
  • A thorough understanding of SDLC processes, tools and techniques.

Skills and Knowledge Requirements:

  • Experience with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably GIT); Use of a UML tool for documentation.
    • Experience of the following technologies:
      • JEE (J2EE) server side technologies, SOAP and Services
      • Spring framework (preferable)
      • JPA /Hibernate
      • Experience with an application server (IBM Websphere – preferable)
      • Integration experience (Web/RESTful services, JMS)
      • JAXB and XML Schema
      • Maven
      • SQL and experience with a relational database (i.e. Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL, DB2)
      • SoapUI/Postman
    • Ability to deliver production quality software by e.g. paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support quality testing phases.
    • Knowledge and experience of the following would be a plus:
      • Business process/workflow layers e.g. JBPM, BPEL (Activiti)
      • Rules engines (i.e. Drools)
      • Design patterns (Object Oriented, SOLID, GRASP)
      • Continuous integration tools (i.e. Jenkins, Bamboo, Docker)

