Senior National Key Account / Industry Manager – C

A well-established International Chemical Company supplying commodity and speciality chemicals to local and international markets requires the above to maintain strong relationships with existing Key Accounts and Chemical Distribution Customers; identify and develop potential business opportunities within targeted areas; and provide feedback on sales, customer interaction and competitor knowledge to increase the Company’s competitive advantage.
Minimum requirements for the role:
- A tertiary qualification in either chemical or related is preferred but not essential.
- Previous experience having managed Key Accounts and developed new business within the construction chemical, industrial coatings, construction chemical manufacturing and adhesive markets or related is essential.
- Previous experience managing International Principles and Suppliers is preferred.
The successful candidate will be responsible for:
- Manage Senior Key Accounts providing them with chemical raw materials into the construction chemical manufacturers, industrial coating manufacturers and adhesive industries.
- Set up and oversee a laboratory for testworking.
- Oversee and manage the Distribution Agencies for specific products and additives.
- Attend regular feedback sessions on various projects managing Customer expectations, driving sales and overseeing technical briefs.
- Manage price negotiations and various products with Customers relaying market information to Management and Suppliers in order to be competitive in the current South African economic conditions.
- Establish growth opportunities of new Suppliers internationally.
- Provide construction chemical chemistry based technical support to Customers.
- Resolve issues of quality of orders between Suppliers and Distributors with Customers.
- Order and manage stock portfolio within the Construction Chemicals and Adhesives Business Unit.
- Attend various conferences and trade shows nationally and internationally within the construction chemical industries.
- Set and drive budget targets and sales objectives.
Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.