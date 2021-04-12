Senior National Key Account / Industry Manager – C

A well-established International Chemical Company supplying commodity and speciality chemicals to local and international markets requires the above to maintain strong relationships with existing Key Accounts and Chemical Distribution Customers; identify and develop potential business opportunities within targeted areas; and provide feedback on sales, customer interaction and competitor knowledge to increase the Company’s competitive advantage.

Minimum requirements for the role:

A tertiary qualification in either chemical or related is preferred but not essential.

Previous experience having managed Key Accounts and developed new business within the construction chemical, industrial coatings, construction chemical manufacturing and adhesive markets or related is essential.

Previous experience managing International Principles and Suppliers is preferred.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Manage Senior Key Accounts providing them with chemical raw materials into the construction chemical manufacturers, industrial coating manufacturers and adhesive industries.

Set up and oversee a laboratory for testworking.

Oversee and manage the Distribution Agencies for specific products and additives.

Attend regular feedback sessions on various projects managing Customer expectations, driving sales and overseeing technical briefs.

Manage price negotiations and various products with Customers relaying market information to Management and Suppliers in order to be competitive in the current South African economic conditions.

Establish growth opportunities of new Suppliers internationally.

Provide construction chemical chemistry based technical support to Customers.

Resolve issues of quality of orders between Suppliers and Distributors with Customers.

Order and manage stock portfolio within the Construction Chemicals and Adhesives Business Unit.

Attend various conferences and trade shows nationally and internationally within the construction chemical industries.

Set and drive budget targets and sales objectives.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

