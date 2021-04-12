Senior National Key Account / Industry Manager – C

Apr 12, 2021

A well-established International Chemical Company supplying commodity and speciality chemicals to local and international markets requires the above to maintain strong relationships with existing Key Accounts and Chemical Distribution Customers; identify and develop potential business opportunities within targeted areas; and provide feedback on sales, customer interaction and competitor knowledge to increase the Company’s competitive advantage.

Minimum requirements for the role:

  • A tertiary qualification in either chemical or related is preferred but not essential.
  • Previous experience having managed Key Accounts and developed new business within the construction chemical, industrial coatings, construction chemical manufacturing and adhesive markets or related is essential.
  • Previous experience managing International Principles and Suppliers is preferred.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

  • Manage Senior Key Accounts providing them with chemical raw materials into the construction chemical manufacturers, industrial coating manufacturers and adhesive industries.
  • Set up and oversee a laboratory for testworking.
  • Oversee and manage the Distribution Agencies for specific products and additives.
  • Attend regular feedback sessions on various projects managing Customer expectations, driving sales and overseeing technical briefs.
  • Manage price negotiations and various products with Customers relaying market information to Management and Suppliers in order to be competitive in the current South African economic conditions.
  • Establish growth opportunities of new Suppliers internationally.
  • Provide construction chemical chemistry based technical support to Customers.
  • Resolve issues of quality of orders between Suppliers and Distributors with Customers.
  • Order and manage stock portfolio within the Construction Chemicals and Adhesives Business Unit.
  • Attend various conferences and trade shows nationally and internationally within the construction chemical industries.
  • Set and drive budget targets and sales objectives.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

Learn more/Apply for this position