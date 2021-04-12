JOB DESCRIPTION
- As a Senior Rust Developer, you will build and maintain our API functionality, allowing it to scale to serve millions of users daily.
- You will contribute to and maintain our highly performant API stack, written in 100% Rust and supported by a PostgreSQL DB stack
- Develop and maintain the Vat Rust API and related backend tools.
- Perform code reviews,
- Identify, prioritise and execute tasks in the software development life cycle.
- Enjoy communicating and engaging with teammates, as well as with the broader community, in written form.
- Take advantage of, and actively use, both long-form communications tools (eg. GitHub issues) as well as instant messaging tools (eg. IRC, MatterMost, Wire), as a natural part of the project’s development.
- Be responsible for designing and scoping development tasks.
- Develop elements of the overall protocol software solution.
- Automate tasks through appropriate tools and scripting.
- Document development phases and monitor systems.
QUALIFICATION ,SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS
- Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or Mathematics from a recognized university is preferred.
- 8+ years’ experience as a software engineer.
- 4+ years’ experience in building highly trafficked backends and APls.
- 4+ years’ experience with PostgresSQL.
- Solid programming experience in Rust, or a willingness to learn it quickly.
- Experience in CircleCI, Github Actions and other Cl/CD pipelines.
- Experience contributing to open-source projects is a major advantage.
- Solid understanding of security protocol stacks and crypto libraries and functions. You know enough about cryptography to understand the difference between key signing, hashing, and encryption
- You thrive on learning new technologies, don’t believe in one-size-fits-all solutions and adapt easily to meet the needs of massive growth and rapidly evolving environment.
- You have exceptional written and verbal communication skills.
- You are a quick learner and want to work in demanding, fast-paced environment.
- API
- SQL
- Software Engineering
- Rust
- CircleCL
- More than 10 years
- Degree
Our client is a digital assets focused blockchain protocol that is built in Rust, private by default, open source, and is being architected as a merge-mined sidechain with Monero.