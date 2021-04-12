Senior Rust Developer

Apr 12, 2021

JOB DESCRIPTION

  • As a Senior Rust Developer, you will build and maintain our API functionality, allowing it to scale to serve millions of users daily.
  • You will contribute to and maintain our highly performant API stack, written in 100% Rust and supported by a PostgreSQL DB stack
  • Develop and maintain the Vat Rust API and related backend tools.
  • Perform code reviews,
  • Identify, prioritise and execute tasks in the software development life cycle.
  • Enjoy communicating and engaging with teammates, as well as with the broader community, in written form.
  • Take advantage of, and actively use, both long-form communications tools (eg. GitHub issues) as well as instant messaging tools (eg. IRC, MatterMost, Wire), as a natural part of the project’s development.
  • Be responsible for designing and scoping development tasks.
  • Develop elements of the overall protocol software solution.
  • Automate tasks through appropriate tools and scripting.
  • Document development phases and monitor systems.

QUALIFICATION ,SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS

  • Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or Mathematics from a recognized university is preferred.
  • 8+ years’ experience as a software engineer.
  • 4+ years’ experience in building highly trafficked backends and APls.
  • 4+ years’ experience with PostgresSQL.
  • Solid programming experience in Rust, or a willingness to learn it quickly.
  • Experience in CircleCI, Github Actions and other Cl/CD pipelines.
  • Experience contributing to open-source projects is a major advantage.
  • Solid understanding of security protocol stacks and crypto libraries and functions. You know enough about cryptography to understand the difference between key signing, hashing, and encryption
  • You thrive on learning new technologies, don’t believe in one-size-fits-all solutions and adapt easily to meet the needs of massive growth and rapidly evolving environment.
  • You have exceptional written and verbal communication skills.
  • You are a quick learner and want to work in demanding, fast-paced environment.

Desired Skills:

  • API
  • SQL
  • Software Engineering
  • Rust
  • CircleCL

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is a digital assets focused blockchain protocol that is built in Rust, private by default, open source, and is being architected as a merge-mined sidechain with Monero.

