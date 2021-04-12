SENIOR SCIENTIST – ELECTRO OPTICS at Armscor Business

Research & Development Business Unit has a vacancy for a Senior Scientist – Electro Optics at the Institute for Maritime Technology (IMT) in Simon’s Town. Applications are invited from people meeting the qualifications and experience requirements set out below.

PURPOSE OF THE JOB

The role of the Senior Scientist is to provide expert systems and technology support to the SA Navy and other clients, and to execute and manage technically complex projects with multiple specialist and support personnel as team members. The applicant will play a leading role in analysing data captured with imaging electro-optic sensors (signatures), designing and execution of trials for testing electro-optic sensor systems (test- and evaluation), and creation of simulation scenarios for prediction of electro-optic platform signatures and sensor performance.

CRITICAL PERFORMANCE OBJECTIVES

Manage and execute scientifically complex projects with multiple specialist and support personnel as team members.

Expert contribution to the development, integration, application and/or analysis of naval systems (in domain specific capability area).

May develop complex computer models in order to simulate and to interpret results and to perform mathematical verification.

Provide inputs to the long-term capability development plan.

Promote and maintain client interfaces to promote own technical area/expertise.

Decide on technology implementation that will influence readiness in the medium term.

May provide hardware / software design tasks of a complex nature.

Write scientific reports specifying raw data as well as interpretation of results and make recommendations.

Translate the client expectations into a valid scientific cost effective solutions.

Develop solutions to complex scientific problems and document it in scientific reports.

Execution of system tests (hardware / software) and document test results.

Interpret complex measured results and propose actions and recommendations.

Comprehend and apply knowledge of the widely applied principles underpinning good scientific practice and specialist knowledge.

Make complex scientific decisions as part of scientific activities.

Identify opportunities for IMT process improvement.

Provide expert consultancy advice and influence internal and external stakeholders on scientific activities in own area of expertise.

Communicate and network with client in support of IMT objectives and identify new business opportunities.

Network with industry to be aware of latest available technology in area of expertise.

Undertake professional development activities, sufficient to maintain and extend competence in specified areas.

Mentor and share expertise with team members with less experience based on area of specialization.

Represent IMT on conferences, seminars and workshops when needed.

Network with industry, academia, etc., to be aware of the latest available technology in area of expertise.

Enhance client relationship to ensure continuation of business.

Be responsible for appropriate allocated ad hoc tasks (e.g. organisational, technical, sea going, diving, SHEQ, etc.)

EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS

[URL Removed] Degree in applicable Science (Physics / Computer Science / Mathematics)

PhD will be advantageous

The following registrations are desirable:

South African Council of Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP)

South African Institute of Physics (SAIP)

SPIE (International Society for Optics and Photonics)

EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS

7-9 years’ relevant experience in applied Science

Experience in the military environment will be an advantage.

Proficient in software programming (preferable C++ / C# or Matlab).

Scientific data analysis using mathematical / statistical tools.

Knowledge / experience in software / mathematical modelling, simulation and electro-optic sensing technology at system level is highly recommended.

Good practical and theoretical scientific background to solve real world problems using applied Science.

Closing date: 26 April 2021

Desired Skills:

modelling and simulation and solution procedures

applicable software or modelling packages

knowledge of processes of science

Hardware or software design knowledge

Knowledge of Techno Maritime environment

Knowledge of relevant Safety Health and Environmental legislation and standards

