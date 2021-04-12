Senior Specialis: UI / UX Product Designer

- User Experience Strategy and execution
- Execute on overall User Experience strategy and obtain organisational buy-in
- Drive delivery of projects to achieve User Experience business objectives.
UX and UI design
Follow the user centered design approach in designing journeys across all digital channels
- Execute all visual design stages from concept to final hand-off with a mobile-first focus
- Establish and promote visual design guidelines, best practices and standards within a broader cross functional team
- Collaborate with team and work directly with developers to implement final design
User testing and research
Conduct user testing on new and existing journey
Understand our customers’ needs through interviews and other research techniques. Use these insights to validate product concepts and inform design decisions
Channel strategy
-
- Design the future state of all digital channels with an omni-channel approach
- Conduct competitor reviews and research to inform strategy
- Performance Tracking & Improvement
- Continuous monitoring of performance across the website
- Use these insights to inform design improvements