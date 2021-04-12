Senior Specialis: UI / UX Product Designer

User Experience Strategy and execution Execute on overall User Experience strategy and obtain organisational buy-in Drive delivery of projects to achieve User Experience business objectives. UX and UI design

Follow the user centered design approach in designing journeys across all digital channels Execute all visual design stages from concept to final hand-off with a mobile-first focus Establish and promote visual design guidelines, best practices and standards within a broader cross functional team Collaborate with team and work directly with developers to implement final design User testing and research



Conduct user testing on new and existing journey

Understand our customers’ needs through interviews and other research techniques. Use these insights to validate product concepts and inform design decisions

Channel strategy

Design the future state of all digital channels with an omni-channel approach Conduct competitor reviews and research to inform strategy Performance Tracking & Improvement Continuous monitoring of performance across the website Use these insights to inform design improvements



Learn more/Apply for this position