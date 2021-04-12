Service Technician

You enjoy working with your hands, don’t you? Why not do something you love, everyday!

Is this you?

You enjoy bringing mechanical and electrical designs to life, assembling all parts to create fully operational machines. You are passionate about building production machinery for automated manufacturing solutions and are a whiz at reading detailed technical drawings.

You are keen to gain national and international exposure on various exciting projects and you love being challenged and kept busy at all times.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

You will be working alongside design engineers as well as the customer support team, taking their detailed technical drawings and installing and commissioning moving machinery on your customers premises, ensuring that your machine is fully integrated into your clients existing production lines and that is fully operational to your client’s standards.

You will do all the maintenance of these machines and offer after sales assistance. You will also be responsible for quality inspections of these manufactured machines.

Where you’ll be doing it

Your new employer is an international player in the automation space. You will be based at their highly technologically advanced plant in Johannesburg. You will work a normal day shift and go home early on a Friday!

You will be working with a group of people who are very big on teamwork and team building, continuously helping each other and supporting each other through the good times and the bad times.

What you’ll need

You are a qualified Millwright or qualified Fitter with a minimum of three years’ experience in machine building of production machines in a manufacturing environment. Your knowledge of electrical and pneumatic fault finding as well as your experience in tig welding of stainless steel will see you qualify for this position.

You have the ability to travel nationally and internationally. You work well independently and within a team and you have a self-motivated and positive attitude.

What’s in it for you

You will receive a fair and market related salary. You will be exposed to a family orientated and caring work environment with an opportunity to travel locally and internationally where you will be exposed to new career opportunities to enhance your career as an Engineer.

You will be involved in a lot of the exciting projects that your new employer has in the pipeline, meaning that you will never be bored. You will always have something new and exciting to work on, getting involved in projects both nationally and internationally.

Your new employer encourages career growth so work hard and prove your value and you could find yourself taking the next step in your career in no time.

What next

For a confidential discussion please contact Roxanne Du Randt on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

Fitter

Electrical Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Maintenance

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position