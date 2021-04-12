Our client in the Mining Industry, has an EE opportunity available for a Shift Supervisor Production. This position will be based in the Rustenburg area.
Requirements:
- NQF 4 (National Senior Certificate or Grade 12 or Adult Senior Certificate) or Metalliferous Mining Blasting certificate, First aid certificate
- Shift Supervisor certificate of competence will be advantageous
- At least 3 years’ experience as a miner (inclusive of excellent safety and production results)
KPAs:
- Conduct and coordinate safety meetings
- Conduct underground safety inspections and ensure that necessary actions are taken as per audit findings until resolved
- Monthly production plans to be reviewed and maintained
- Effective management of resources and logistics
- Achieve production efficiencies
- Reporting on daily section performance
- People Management
- Adhere to cost constraints and maintain cost expenditure
Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.