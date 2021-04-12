Shift Supervisor – Production

Apr 12, 2021

Our client in the Mining Industry, has an EE opportunity available for a Shift Supervisor Production. This position will be based in the Rustenburg area.

Requirements:

  • NQF 4 (National Senior Certificate or Grade 12 or Adult Senior Certificate) or Metalliferous Mining Blasting certificate, First aid certificate
  • Shift Supervisor certificate of competence will be advantageous
  • At least 3 years’ experience as a miner (inclusive of excellent safety and production results)

KPAs:

  • Conduct and coordinate safety meetings
  • Conduct underground safety inspections and ensure that necessary actions are taken as per audit findings until resolved
  • Monthly production plans to be reviewed and maintained
  • Effective management of resources and logistics
  • Achieve production efficiencies
  • Reporting on daily section performance
  • People Management
  • Adhere to cost constraints and maintain cost expenditure

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

