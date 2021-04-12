Shift Supervisor – Production

Our client in the Mining Industry, has an EE opportunity available for a Shift Supervisor Production. This position will be based in the Rustenburg area.

Requirements:

NQF 4 (National Senior Certificate or Grade 12 or Adult Senior Certificate) or Metalliferous Mining Blasting certificate, First aid certificate

Shift Supervisor certificate of competence will be advantageous

At least 3 years’ experience as a miner (inclusive of excellent safety and production results)

KPAs:

Conduct and coordinate safety meetings

Conduct underground safety inspections and ensure that necessary actions are taken as per audit findings until resolved

Monthly production plans to be reviewed and maintained

Effective management of resources and logistics

Achieve production efficiencies

Reporting on daily section performance

People Management

Adhere to cost constraints and maintain cost expenditure

