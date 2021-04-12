Software Developer at ITNETWORK

Software Developer

3 Month contract

Pretoria, Centurion

Design, build and configure applications to meet business process and application requirements.

Application Maintenance and Support role on a custom developed Financial Management application.

Client-Server architecture: Skills set (COBOL, CICS, DB2, Mainframe hosting, SQL )

Desired Skills:

SOFTWARE Developer

COBOL

CICS

DB2

MAINFRAME HOSTING

SQL

About The Employer:

Our client based in Centurion requires the sevices of a Software Developer to join a project Estimated for 3 Months.

