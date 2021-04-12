Software Developer at ITNETWORK

Apr 12, 2021

Software Developer
3 Month contract
Pretoria, Centurion

  • Design, build and configure applications to meet business process and application requirements.
  • Application Maintenance and Support role on a custom developed Financial Management application.
  • Client-Server architecture: Skills set (COBOL, CICS, DB2, Mainframe hosting, SQL )

Desired Skills:

  • SOFTWARE Developer
  • COBOL
  • CICS
  • DB2
  • MAINFRAME HOSTING
  • SQL

About The Employer:

Our client based in Centurion requires the sevices of a Software Developer to join a project Estimated for 3 Months.

Learn more/Apply for this position