Software Engineering Team Lead at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Reputable online retailer is looking for an experienced Software Engineering Team Lead to join a versatile and creative management and development [URL Removed] is a hands-on role: you should expect to spend at least 50% of your time writing code or working with others on your team directly contributing to the production of code. The other 50% of your time will be split between architectural and strategic planning with peers and senior developers and the day-to-day people management and development required of a high-performing and successful team. You will lead a group of software engineers constantly striving for quality solutions that are delivered on time, within budget and scope, and drive a culture of quality and personal accountability. You will be from a development background and have a good understanding of architectural practices. You will be an advocate of agile and iterative engineering practices and you will have prior line management experience with a track record of keeping highly skilled developers motivated. Successfully launch new products quickly as well as manage a large code base. Design and build solutions to assist our business users, and improve customer experience Architect and design solutions with fellow team members Applying creative problem solving to develop solutions Engage directly with stakeholders Deal with large quantities of data REQUIREMENTS: Degree in Computer Science (or equivalent experience)

Experience leading a team technically, with a focus on a very high-quality output

Experience mentoring and developing technical teams

Experience working within an Agile and DevOps team, and an advocate of that culture

Excellent problem-solving skills

Experience developing in at least one of C#, Java, C, Python or C++ in a test-driven environment

Significant technical experience and a proven track record of architectural ownership and understanding

