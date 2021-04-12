SPECIALIST SALES ACCOUNT MANAGEMENT

Apr 12, 2021

POSITION REPORTS TO EXECUTIVE: SALES ACCOUNT MANAGEMENT/ INTEGRATED ACCOUNT DIRECTORS

LOCATION: CENTURION

  • Position: Permanent
  • Location: Centurion
  • Closing Date: 20th of April 2021

CORE DESCRIPTION

  • Responsible for the management of the full sales cycle for defined vertical and Customer base. Accountable to achieve or exceed the full Revenue target. Responsible to ensure Data Quality and integrity on Sales force is kept at the agreed levels.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE

  • 3 year Degree/ Diploma/ National Diploma in IT/Engineering or Commerce
  • 5 years ICT sales experience required
  • OR Grade 12 with 7 years ICT sales experience

KEY DELIVERABLES / PRIMARY FUNCTIONS

  • Develop, review, communicate and monitor an effective client strategy as per the MSA methodology
  • Effectively manage the sales activities to meet agreed targets and corporate objectives within the agreed budgets
  • Manage accounts by monitoring the level of client satisfaction at regular intervals or after each significant delivery of a product or service
  • Drive a culture of accountability, manage by objective and build a high-performance team driven by customer satisfaction
  • Design and execute on the account plan

Functional Skills

  • Computer Literacy
  • Professionalism
  • Punctuality
  • Telephone Etiquette
  • Time & Priority Management
  • Office Management

BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES

  • Developing and implementing account plan or strategy
  • People / Team Leadership
  • Decision Making
  • Meeting customer expectations
  • Communication and Impact
  • Job Match

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS

  • Valid Driver’s license

WORK CHARACTERISTICS

  • Non-Billable
  • Office based/ Work from Home Based

Desired Skills:

  • Sales cycle
  • sales target
  • data quality
  • revenue targets
  • sales experience

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

