SPECIALIST SALES ACCOUNT MANAGEMENT
POSITION REPORTS TO EXECUTIVE: SALES ACCOUNT MANAGEMENT/ INTEGRATED ACCOUNT DIRECTORS
LOCATION: CENTURION
- Position: Permanent
- Closing Date: 20th of April 2021
CORE DESCRIPTION
- Responsible for the management of the full sales cycle for defined vertical and Customer base. Accountable to achieve or exceed the full Revenue target. Responsible to ensure Data Quality and integrity on Sales force is kept at the agreed levels.
QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE
- 3 year Degree/ Diploma/ National Diploma in IT/Engineering or Commerce
- 5 years ICT sales experience required
- OR Grade 12 with 7 years ICT sales experience
KEY DELIVERABLES / PRIMARY FUNCTIONS
- Develop, review, communicate and monitor an effective client strategy as per the MSA methodology
- Effectively manage the sales activities to meet agreed targets and corporate objectives within the agreed budgets
- Manage accounts by monitoring the level of client satisfaction at regular intervals or after each significant delivery of a product or service
- Drive a culture of accountability, manage by objective and build a high-performance team driven by customer satisfaction
- Design and execute on the account plan
Functional Skills
- Computer Literacy
- Professionalism
- Punctuality
- Telephone Etiquette
- Time & Priority Management
- Office Management
BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES
- Developing and implementing account plan or strategy
- People / Team Leadership
- Decision Making
- Meeting customer expectations
- Communication and Impact
- Job Match
SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS
- Valid Driver’s license
WORK CHARACTERISTICS
- Non-Billable
- Office based/ Work from Home Based
Desired Skills:
- Sales cycle
- sales target
- data quality
- revenue targets
- sales experience
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree