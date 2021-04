Specialist: Technology at Reunert

JSE listed company in Stellenbosch looking to employ a Specialist: Technology to provide technical leadership in the broad area of RF and Microwave systems

About The Employer:

#8226;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; Mastersin Electrical Electronic Engineering #8226;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; Typically,10 years plus experience within the specific engineering discipline nbsp;

Learn more/Apply for this position