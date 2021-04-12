Specialist: VFS Digital Data Analyst

Requirements:
Matric is essential
3 year Bachelor’s Degree in business or information systems areas (essential)
Minimum of 3 years relevant experience in the digital or related industry (essential)
Qlik qualifications in both the QlikView and QlikSense product set (essential)
Relevant SQL & Python Knowledge
Good knowledge of APIs & integrations
Machine learning knowledge useful
Duties:
Source the digital data required for analysis
Understand the context of digital data reported across business units
Audit the accuracy and reliability of the data.
Automate the processes of updating the data.
Automate the monitoring of data quality.
Structure the data in a manner that makes it reliable and accessible
Present the data for use by various stakeholders
Build and maintain relationships with the greater team to facilitate the sharing and delivery of Analytic requirements and analysis
Be able to build API calls to extract data from Adobe Analytics or other CRM systems
Assist other developers with their scripting and/or formula issues