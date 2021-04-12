Specialist: VFS Digital Data Analyst

Requirements:

Matric is essential

3 year Bachelor’s Degree in business or information systems areas (essential)

Minimum of 3 years relevant experience in the digital or related industry (essential)

Qlik qualifications in both the QlikView and QlikSense product set (essential)

Relevant SQL & Python Knowledge

Good knowledge of APIs & integrations

Machine learning knowledge useful

Duties:

Source the digital data required for analysis

Understand the context of digital data reported across business units

Audit the accuracy and reliability of the data.

Automate the processes of updating the data.

Automate the monitoring of data quality.

Structure the data in a manner that makes it reliable and accessible

Present the data for use by various stakeholders

Build and maintain relationships with the greater team to facilitate the sharing and delivery of Analytic requirements and analysis

Be able to build API calls to extract data from Adobe Analytics or other CRM systems

Assist other developers with their scripting and/or formula issues

