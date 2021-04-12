Stock Controller

The main purpose of the job is to co-ordinate the incoming (receiving, GRNing and merchandising of all stock for the business, as well as maintain optimum stock levels for the business.
Duties:
Checking reports
Check of stock-outs
Manage supplier returns
Keep Cycle Counter up to date
Validate Stock variance’s
Negative stock clearance
Maintain bin locations
Investigate bad rick stock
Stock takes
Run no stock, no demand report
Run deletion reports
Monitor stock performance
Requirements:
Grade 12
3 years stock control experience
Desired Skills:
- Stock