Stock Controller

The main purpose of the job is to co-ordinate the incoming (receiving, GRNing and merchandising of all stock for the business, as well as maintain optimum stock levels for the business.

Duties:

Checking reports

Check of stock-outs

Manage supplier returns

Keep Cycle Counter up to date

Validate Stock variance’s

Negative stock clearance

Maintain bin locations

Investigate bad rick stock

Stock takes

Run no stock, no demand report

Run deletion reports

Monitor stock performance

Requirements:

Grade 12

3 years stock control experience

Desired Skills:

Stock

