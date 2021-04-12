Supplier Quality Engineer – 6 Month Contract Project Base Position

Our client is looking for a Supplier Quality Engineer – 6 x Month Contract Project Base Position.
Duties & Responsibilities
Quality Control
Work with purchasing to ensure supplier performance is regularly reported and corrective actions are implemented.
Maintain and update critical Supplier Audit System and Schedule
Conduct Supplier Audits to drive process standardization, waste elimination and continuous improvement.
Monitor, communicate and improve supply chain KPI’s, PPM. APQP and PPAP.
Resolve supplier technical issues to ensure continuity of supply
Evaluation and qualification of new suppliers
Strategically lead Supplier performance improvement project to increase the supplier capability of meeting customer requirements e.g. process analysis, value stream mapping, process capability and Kaizen events.
Maintain supplier quality and delivery metrics
Investigate supplier quality issues and implement robust and sustainable
countermeasures
Co-ordinate containment and rework activities
Ensure all costs related to poor quality or delivery are changed back to supplier
Assist or lead G8D Investigation
Manage supplier quality improvement based on both internal indicators as well as identified or perceived risk areas
Assist and lead kaizen activities as identified
Manage Receiving Inspection
Conduct process and control plan audits as necessary
Manage supplier readiness on new parts introduction to meet all Dana targets
Desired Experience & Qualification
Bachelor’s degree in Engineering with a specialisation in Quality or Production
Minimum 5 years of experience as a Quality auditor in Automotive Manufacturing Industry
Cost reduction and Results oriented with strong written and oral communications skills
Ability to work in complex network in a matrix organization
International mind set, overseas experience advantage
Ability to manage APQP and industrial processes
Ability to assess and develop suppliers
Ability to manage progress plan and PDCA with nominated suppliers and in particularly with low-performance suppliers
Ability to manage progress qualification (Process optimization, run at rate & process audit)
ISO 9001:2015 Internal Auditing AITF 16949 1st/2nd Party Qualified Auditor
Core Tools Qualifications- APQP (PPAP, PFMEA’s, Control Plan, SPC and MSA).
Problem Solving Skills
Should you wish to apply please email your cv to [Email Address Removed] If you have not heard from us within 2 weeks please condsider your application as unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- Engineering Qualification