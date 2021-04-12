Supplier Quality Engineer – 6 Month Contract Project Base Position

Our client is looking for a Supplier Quality Engineer – 6 x Month Contract Project Base Position.

Duties & Responsibilities

Quality Control

Work with purchasing to ensure supplier performance is regularly reported and corrective actions are implemented.

Maintain and update critical Supplier Audit System and Schedule

Conduct Supplier Audits to drive process standardization, waste elimination and continuous improvement.

Monitor, communicate and improve supply chain KPI’s, PPM. APQP and PPAP.

Resolve supplier technical issues to ensure continuity of supply

Evaluation and qualification of new suppliers

Strategically lead Supplier performance improvement project to increase the supplier capability of meeting customer requirements e.g. process analysis, value stream mapping, process capability and Kaizen events.

Maintain supplier quality and delivery metrics

Investigate supplier quality issues and implement robust and sustainable

countermeasures

Co-ordinate containment and rework activities

Ensure all costs related to poor quality or delivery are changed back to supplier

Assist or lead G8D Investigation

Manage supplier quality improvement based on both internal indicators as well as identified or perceived risk areas

Assist and lead kaizen activities as identified

Manage Receiving Inspection

Conduct process and control plan audits as necessary

Manage supplier readiness on new parts introduction to meet all Dana targets

Desired Experience & Qualification

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering with a specialisation in Quality or Production

Minimum 5 years of experience as a Quality auditor in Automotive Manufacturing Industry

Cost reduction and Results oriented with strong written and oral communications skills

Ability to work in complex network in a matrix organization

International mind set, overseas experience advantage

Ability to manage APQP and industrial processes

Ability to assess and develop suppliers

Ability to manage progress plan and PDCA with nominated suppliers and in particularly with low-performance suppliers

Ability to manage progress qualification (Process optimization, run at rate & process audit)

ISO 9001:2015 Internal Auditing AITF 16949 1st/2nd Party Qualified Auditor

Core Tools Qualifications- APQP (PPAP, PFMEA’s, Control Plan, SPC and MSA).

Problem Solving Skills

Should you wish to apply please email your cv to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Engineering Qualification

