Technical Accountant

Minimum Requirements:

Charted Accountant or equivalent

Proven experience in a financial management role, including managing a team

10 years’ experience in a corporate environment

Knowledge of the reporting system (Finnivo)

Experience within Insurance is advantageous

Preparation of monthly consolidated Group Management Accounts.

Analysis and reporting of significant variances compared to budget

Preparation of monthly Group profit forecasts

Preparation of annual Group budgets

Excellent knowledge of MS Office packages, including Excel, Word & PowerPoint

Responsibilities:

Month-end, budget and forecast reporting

Preparation of monthly consolidated Group Management Accounts, including translation of foreign subsidiaries and associates

Analysis and reporting of significant variances compared to budget

Preparation of monthly Group profit forecasts

Preparation of annual Group budgets

Drafting of Interim Results and Annual Financial Statements for the Company Limited Group

Interim and final year-end audit processes

Any other ad-hoc tasks within the Group Reporting team

Systems and automation

Gain in depth knowledge of the reporting system (Finnivo) of the Group in order to assist with the automation of reporting of actual, budgeted and forecast results and other processes as and when they are identified.

Maintenance of the reporting system (Finnivo) to cater for:

budget and forecasting requirements of both the Group Reporting and Group Risk teams.



changes to Annual Financial Statement primary statements and note disclosures as communicated by the Group Technical team (including changes required in terms of IFRS17)

Assist with the overall administration and maintenance of the reporting system.

Identify processes that are carried out within the group reporting sphere and throughout business that could benefit from automation and subsequently put procedures in place to assist with automating the relevant processes identified.

Training to finance teams on new Finnivo functionality / refresher courses.

