- Overall Project Management of the client’s testing activities
- Consolidation and Management of the full scope of functional testing across all Finance Workstreams
- Alignment with the KPMG D365 consultants and other workstream leads to ensure integrated approach and activities
- Coordination and Tracking of status for all testing activities
- Review and reporting of testing outcomes
- Identification and mitigation of risks impacting all testing activities
- Escalation of any items that require inputs/ assistance for higher governance forums e.g. PMO, Steerco
- Ongoing communication and stakeholder management within the testing workstream as well as the Project Stakeholders as whole
They will be involved across the following testing phases :
- Systems Validation testing
- End to end testing
-
User Acceptance testing
-
Performance and stress testing
- Go live readiness assessment wrt functional testing readiness
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft Dynamics 365
- Testing
- Software Testing
- Test Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
- 5 to 10 years Production Inspector / Testing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Insurance