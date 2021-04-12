Test Lead

Overall Project Management of the client’s testing activities

Consolidation and Management of the full scope of functional testing across all Finance Workstreams

Alignment with the KPMG D365 consultants and other workstream leads to ensure integrated approach and activities

Coordination and Tracking of status for all testing activities

Review and reporting of testing outcomes

Identification and mitigation of risks impacting all testing activities

Escalation of any items that require inputs/ assistance for higher governance forums e.g. PMO, Steerco

Ongoing communication and stakeholder management within the testing workstream as well as the Project Stakeholders as whole

They will be involved across the following testing phases :

Systems Validation testing

End to end testing

User Acceptance testing

Performance and stress testing

Go live readiness assessment wrt functional testing readiness

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Dynamics 365

Testing

Software Testing

Test Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

5 to 10 years Production Inspector / Testing

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Insurance

