Test Lead

Apr 12, 2021

  • Overall Project Management of the client’s testing activities
  • Consolidation and Management of the full scope of functional testing across all Finance Workstreams
  • Alignment with the KPMG D365 consultants and other workstream leads to ensure integrated approach and activities
  • Coordination and Tracking of status for all testing activities
  • Review and reporting of testing outcomes
  • Identification and mitigation of risks impacting all testing activities
  • Escalation of any items that require inputs/ assistance for higher governance forums e.g. PMO, Steerco
  • Ongoing communication and stakeholder management within the testing workstream as well as the Project Stakeholders as whole

They will be involved across the following testing phases :

  • Systems Validation testing
  • End to end testing

  • User Acceptance testing

  • Performance and stress testing

  • Go live readiness assessment wrt functional testing readiness

Desired Skills:

  • Microsoft Dynamics 365
  • Testing
  • Software Testing
  • Test Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
  • 5 to 10 years Production Inspector / Testing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Insurance

