Uninsured Recovery Claims Consultant

Apr 12, 2021

Our Company in Centurion is looking for a Uninsured Recovery Claims Consultant to take full responsibility over uninsured third party recovery claims and Debt Collection

Main activities and Key Areas

  • Handling recovery claims from allocation, right up until finalisation
  • New allocation claims to be actioned within 24 hours of receipt from the legal administrator
  • Ensuring we have mandate to deal with the insurer / client recovery claims
  • Ensure that all supporting documents are uploaded to and named correctly on the 3rd party system and details are captured correctly and updated
  • Appoint a Tracer if third party details incomplete or when needed
  • Contact Third Parties to discuss the claimed amount and settlement options
  • Send LOD to third party
  • If third party cannot make full payment at once, negotiate down payment arrangements with third party
  • After sending LOD, diarise to follow up after 14 days
  • Follow up with Third Party after 14 days
  • Regularly follow up with Third Parties until payments are received
  • Stats to be updated on Recovery Sheet
  • Monthly target to be achieved constantly
  • Communicate with clients, the responsible party, attorneys, and various other parties involved in the process, by telephone and/or by written communication
  • Ensure effective and timely claims management and settlement (in line with the SLA agreement)
  • Assist with administrative functions and undertake special projects as and when requested
  • To keep client/broker updated on the progress of the claim telephonically and via email
  • Handling of Compliments and Complaints according to the Compliments and Complaints Business Processes
  • Ad hoc duties assigned by management from time-to-time

Productivity:

  • New Claims handled (Average per day)
  • Reach target per month
  • Management of Tasks
  • Management of reminders
  • Proactively making calls to TP’s to secure settlements
  • Utilisation and management of notes

Quality:

  • Detailed and accurate notes on claims
  • Complaints received / warnings received (If applicable)
  • Compliments received (If applicable)
  • Accuracy of estimates
  • Accuracy of settlements
  • Accuracy and quality of communication
  • Telephone etiquette – answering / making the calls correctly

Effeciency:

  • Escalations for not returning calls
  • Adherence to SLA (Delivering work within SLA)
  • Comebacks on work not done correctly the first time
  • Time and Attendance and general attitude

Operational:

  • Product knowledge
  • Situational Awareness
  • Treating Customers Fairly
  • Costing

Application of Processes

Qualifications & Experience

  • Grade 12 certificate or equivalent Level 4 qualification issued by SAQA
  • Clear Credit and Criminal Record
  • Computer Literacy – MS Office: Work, Excel, Outlook
  • Reliable transport
  • Minimum of 3 years working experience
  • Minimum of 3-5 years in short-term industry
  • Motor and Non Motor experience (beneficial)
  • Debt collecting experience

Skills & Abilities

Customer Care Skills:

  • Bilingual (beneficial)
  • Excellent communication skills (written and verbal)
  • Work under pressure and able to meet deadlines
  • Excellent time management
  • Quality orientated
  • Display a sense of urgency
  • Diplomatic & patient
  • Problem solving skills
  • Display initiative, maturity and a high degree of professionalism
  • Liaise and build relationships with clients
  • Ability to negotiate with insurers/clients in respect of contentious claims

Administrative Skills:

  • Strong planning and organizational skills
  • Detail focused and attention to quality
  • Analytical mind
  • Good numeracy and literary skills

Interpersonal Skills:

  • Team player
  • Work independently

Desired Skills:

  • Bilingual
  • Communication (Verbal And Written)
  • able to work under pressure
  • Teamwork

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

