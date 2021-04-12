Uninsured Recovery Claims Consultant

Our Company in Centurion is looking for a Uninsured Recovery Claims Consultant to take full responsibility over uninsured third party recovery claims and Debt Collection

Main activities and Key Areas

Handling recovery claims from allocation, right up until finalisation

New allocation claims to be actioned within 24 hours of receipt from the legal administrator

Ensuring we have mandate to deal with the insurer / client recovery claims

Ensure that all supporting documents are uploaded to and named correctly on the 3rd party system and details are captured correctly and updated

Appoint a Tracer if third party details incomplete or when needed

Contact Third Parties to discuss the claimed amount and settlement options

Send LOD to third party

If third party cannot make full payment at once, negotiate down payment arrangements with third party

After sending LOD, diarise to follow up after 14 days

Follow up with Third Party after 14 days

Regularly follow up with Third Parties until payments are received

Stats to be updated on Recovery Sheet

Monthly target to be achieved constantly

Communicate with clients, the responsible party, attorneys, and various other parties involved in the process, by telephone and/or by written communication

Ensure effective and timely claims management and settlement (in line with the SLA agreement)

Assist with administrative functions and undertake special projects as and when requested

To keep client/broker updated on the progress of the claim telephonically and via email

Handling of Compliments and Complaints according to the Compliments and Complaints Business Processes

Ad hoc duties assigned by management from time-to-time

Productivity:

New Claims handled (Average per day)

Reach target per month

Management of Tasks

Management of reminders

Proactively making calls to TP’s to secure settlements

Utilisation and management of notes

Quality:

Detailed and accurate notes on claims

Complaints received / warnings received (If applicable)

Compliments received (If applicable)

Accuracy of estimates

Accuracy of settlements

Accuracy and quality of communication

Telephone etiquette – answering / making the calls correctly

Effeciency:

Escalations for not returning calls

Adherence to SLA (Delivering work within SLA)

Comebacks on work not done correctly the first time

Time and Attendance and general attitude

Operational:

Product knowledge

Situational Awareness

Treating Customers Fairly

Costing

Application of Processes

Qualifications & Experience

Grade 12 certificate or equivalent Level 4 qualification issued by SAQA

Clear Credit and Criminal Record

Computer Literacy – MS Office: Work, Excel, Outlook

Reliable transport

Minimum of 3 years working experience

Minimum of 3-5 years in short-term industry

Motor and Non Motor experience (beneficial)

Debt collecting experience

Skills & Abilities

Customer Care Skills:

Bilingual (beneficial)

Excellent communication skills (written and verbal)

Work under pressure and able to meet deadlines

Excellent time management

Quality orientated

Display a sense of urgency

Diplomatic & patient

Problem solving skills

Display initiative, maturity and a high degree of professionalism

Liaise and build relationships with clients

Ability to negotiate with insurers/clients in respect of contentious claims

Administrative Skills:

Strong planning and organizational skills

Detail focused and attention to quality

Analytical mind

Good numeracy and literary skills

Interpersonal Skills:

Team player

Work independently

Desired Skills:

Bilingual

Communication (Verbal And Written)

able to work under pressure

Teamwork

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

