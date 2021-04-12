Our Company in Centurion is looking for a Uninsured Recovery Claims Consultant to take full responsibility over uninsured third party recovery claims and Debt Collection
Main activities and Key Areas
- Handling recovery claims from allocation, right up until finalisation
- New allocation claims to be actioned within 24 hours of receipt from the legal administrator
- Ensuring we have mandate to deal with the insurer / client recovery claims
- Ensure that all supporting documents are uploaded to and named correctly on the 3rd party system and details are captured correctly and updated
- Appoint a Tracer if third party details incomplete or when needed
- Contact Third Parties to discuss the claimed amount and settlement options
- Send LOD to third party
- If third party cannot make full payment at once, negotiate down payment arrangements with third party
- After sending LOD, diarise to follow up after 14 days
- Follow up with Third Party after 14 days
- Regularly follow up with Third Parties until payments are received
- Stats to be updated on Recovery Sheet
- Monthly target to be achieved constantly
- Communicate with clients, the responsible party, attorneys, and various other parties involved in the process, by telephone and/or by written communication
- Ensure effective and timely claims management and settlement (in line with the SLA agreement)
- Assist with administrative functions and undertake special projects as and when requested
- To keep client/broker updated on the progress of the claim telephonically and via email
- Handling of Compliments and Complaints according to the Compliments and Complaints Business Processes
- Ad hoc duties assigned by management from time-to-time
Productivity:
- New Claims handled (Average per day)
- Reach target per month
- Management of Tasks
- Management of reminders
- Proactively making calls to TP’s to secure settlements
- Utilisation and management of notes
Quality:
- Detailed and accurate notes on claims
- Complaints received / warnings received (If applicable)
- Compliments received (If applicable)
- Accuracy of estimates
- Accuracy of settlements
- Accuracy and quality of communication
- Telephone etiquette – answering / making the calls correctly
Effeciency:
- Escalations for not returning calls
- Adherence to SLA (Delivering work within SLA)
- Comebacks on work not done correctly the first time
- Time and Attendance and general attitude
Operational:
- Product knowledge
- Situational Awareness
- Treating Customers Fairly
- Costing
Application of Processes
Qualifications & Experience
- Grade 12 certificate or equivalent Level 4 qualification issued by SAQA
- Clear Credit and Criminal Record
- Computer Literacy – MS Office: Work, Excel, Outlook
- Reliable transport
- Minimum of 3 years working experience
- Minimum of 3-5 years in short-term industry
- Motor and Non Motor experience (beneficial)
- Debt collecting experience
Skills & Abilities
Customer Care Skills:
- Bilingual (beneficial)
- Excellent communication skills (written and verbal)
- Work under pressure and able to meet deadlines
- Excellent time management
- Quality orientated
- Display a sense of urgency
- Diplomatic & patient
- Problem solving skills
- Display initiative, maturity and a high degree of professionalism
- Liaise and build relationships with clients
- Ability to negotiate with insurers/clients in respect of contentious claims
Administrative Skills:
- Strong planning and organizational skills
- Detail focused and attention to quality
- Analytical mind
- Good numeracy and literary skills
Interpersonal Skills:
- Team player
- Work independently
Desired Skills:
- Bilingual
- Communication (Verbal And Written)
- able to work under pressure
- Teamwork
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.