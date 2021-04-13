Bank Better Champion at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

To welcome clients and coordinate the branch flow through efficient queue functioning, providing excellent client service by assisting clients at the ATM and to complete transactions on any remote or self service channels.

Experience

Minimum:

No experience required but individual needs to hold a Grade 12 National Certificate

Ideal:

At least 1 year’s client service experience within a retail/ financial/ banking environment

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Knowledge

Basic calculations

Knowledge of Capitec Bank products and business processes (internal)

Skills

Communications Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Problem solving skills

Attention to Detail

Competencies

Adhering to Principles and Values

Relating and Networking

Persuading and Influencing

Presenting and Communicating Information

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Following Instructions and Procedures

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

Must have access to transport (personal/public)

Must meet the minimum requirements on psychometric assessments

Must have fingerprints which are detectable/recognisable on Capitec Bank’s internal electronic banking system

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

