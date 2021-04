Bookkeeper / Junior Accountant (Tierpoort) – Ref 20683

Introduction

Join this stable and corporate company in the manufacturing and export industry. Utilise your good business sense, strong Creditors and Bookkeeping skills in an Afrikaans environment. Position is available immediately!

Duties & Responsibilities

Full Creditors function including reconciliations

Bookkeeping to Trial Balance

Data input and processing

Desired Experience & Qualification

Matric

Solid Creditors experience

Export experience an advantage

Pastel Evolution an advantage

Any ERP system experience.

Fluent in Afrikaans

Package & Remuneration

R20 000 – R32 000 p.m. depending on experience

Desired Skills:

bookkeeping

creditors

accounting

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position