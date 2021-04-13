Cloud Engineer (Remote)

Apr 13, 2021

Are you a Software Engineer skilled in Cloud technologies? Well we have the right job for you! A well-established IT company is seeking a Cloud Engineer to join their Cape Town based team on a remote working basis.

Desired Skills:

  • 5+ years’ experience as a similar role.
  • Working knowledge of relational and non-relational databases
  • and web server technologies.
  • Experienced in CI/CD systems
  • migrating environments to the cloud and SysOps.
  • Strong knowledge of cloud technologies. (eg: AWS
  • Azure
  • Google Cloud
  • etc) – Azure
  • AWS
  • and GCP certifications preferred.
  • Advantageous experience includes Networking and Troubleshooting
  • security audits
  • designing
  • developing and deploying modular cloud-based systems.

About The Employer:

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] . You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website [URL Removed]

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

