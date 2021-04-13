Cloud Engineer (Remote)

Are you a Software Engineer skilled in Cloud technologies? Well we have the right job for you! A well-established IT company is seeking a Cloud Engineer to join their Cape Town based team on a remote working basis.

Desired Skills:

5+ years’ experience as a similar role.

Working knowledge of relational and non-relational databases

and web server technologies.

Experienced in CI/CD systems

migrating environments to the cloud and SysOps.

Strong knowledge of cloud technologies. (eg: AWS

Azure

Google Cloud

etc) – Azure

AWS

and GCP certifications preferred.

Advantageous experience includes Networking and Troubleshooting

security audits

designing

developing and deploying modular cloud-based systems.

About The Employer:

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] . You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website [URL Removed]

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position