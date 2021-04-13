CRM Lead at Sabenza IT

Our overseas client within the Forex industry seeks a South African local who has solid CRM Lead experience for a contract position specifically suited for individuals in the Cape area.
We are looking for a Senior manager level for CRM and contact strategy and planning with gambling, ecommerce or fintech global experience. Client segmentation and communication strategy, technical and analytical expertise. Hubspot CRM tool experience preferred. Management of 2 resources
We are looking for individuals whom are available immediately and are in the Cape area.
Desired Skills:
- CRM
- contact strategy and planning
- Gambling/ecommerce or fintech global experience
- client segmentation and communication strategy
- Technical and analytical
- Hubspot CRM tool advantageous