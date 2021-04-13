CRM Lead at Sabenza IT

Our overseas client within the Forex industry seeks a South African local who has solid CRM Lead experience for a contract position specifically suited for individuals in the Cape area.

We are looking for a Senior manager level for CRM and contact strategy and planning with gambling, ecommerce or fintech global experience. Client segmentation and communication strategy, technical and analytical expertise. Hubspot CRM tool experience preferred. Management of 2 resources

We are looking for individuals whom are available immediately and are in the Cape area.

Desired Skills:

CRM

contact strategy and planning

Gambling/ecommerce or fintech global experience

client segmentation and communication strategy

Technical and analytical

Hubspot CRM tool advantageous

