Data Analyst

3 MONTHS FIXED TERM

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS/KNOWLEDGE:

Financial/Economics/Technology diploma

Data Analytics

Data modelling know-how

Use of data analysis and modelling tools

SCOPE OF WORK

Developing data schema for storage and retrieval of organisational data

Incorporate data from manual and automated input

Incorporate data in varying formats

Extract and synthesise the data into meaningful information

Ability to create multi-dimentional views of the date

Information to be stored includes: System landscape modelling; Capacity and workload; Capacityand workload assessments; IT Stakeholder matrix; Systems assessment including functional overlaps & usage.

MINIMUM EXPERIENCE:

Minimum 3 years’ experience in a similar environment

Ability to develop output in a client-ready format

Ability to build data schemas

Experience in the use of data analysis and modelling tools

TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES

1 Advanced Excel Skills

Pivot tables and Power pivots

Macros

Lookup commands

Index matching

2 Advanced MS Access Skills

Database tables creation

Dynamic user data forms creation

Data entry controls

3 Reporting skills (PowerBI or Qlikview/Qliksense)

Dashboard creation & reporting

Data visualisation creation

4 Data base querying

SQL know-how

Desired Skills:

Avdanced Excel

PowerBI

Qlikview

Qliksense

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

