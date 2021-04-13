Data Analyst

Apr 13, 2021

3 MONTHS FIXED TERM

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS/KNOWLEDGE:

  • Financial/Economics/Technology diploma
  • Data Analytics
  • Data modelling know-how
  • Use of data analysis and modelling tools

SCOPE OF WORK

  • Developing data schema for storage and retrieval of organisational data
  • Incorporate data from manual and automated input
  • Incorporate data in varying formats
  • Extract and synthesise the data into meaningful information
  • Ability to create multi-dimentional views of the date
  • Information to be stored includes: System landscape modelling; Capacity and workload; Capacityand workload assessments; IT Stakeholder matrix; Systems assessment including functional overlaps & usage.

MINIMUM EXPERIENCE:

  • Minimum 3 years’ experience in a similar environment
  • Ability to develop output in a client-ready format
  • Ability to build data schemas
  • Experience in the use of data analysis and modelling tools

TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES

1 Advanced Excel Skills

  • Pivot tables and Power pivots
  • Macros
  • Lookup commands
  • Index matching

2 Advanced MS Access Skills

  • Database tables creation
  • Dynamic user data forms creation
  • Data entry controls

3 Reporting skills (PowerBI or Qlikview/Qliksense)

  • Dashboard creation & reporting
  • Data visualisation creation

4 Data base querying

  • SQL know-how

Desired Skills:

  • Avdanced Excel
  • PowerBI
  • Qlikview
  • Qliksense

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

