Data Analyst

3 MONTHS FIXED TERM
To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily.
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS/KNOWLEDGE:
- Financial/Economics/Technology diploma
- Data Analytics
- Data modelling know-how
- Use of data analysis and modelling tools
SCOPE OF WORK
- Developing data schema for storage and retrieval of organisational data
- Incorporate data from manual and automated input
- Incorporate data in varying formats
- Extract and synthesise the data into meaningful information
- Ability to create multi-dimentional views of the date
- Information to be stored includes: System landscape modelling; Capacity and workload; Capacityand workload assessments; IT Stakeholder matrix; Systems assessment including functional overlaps & usage.
MINIMUM EXPERIENCE:
- Minimum 3 years’ experience in a similar environment
- Ability to develop output in a client-ready format
- Ability to build data schemas
- Experience in the use of data analysis and modelling tools
TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES
1 Advanced Excel Skills
- Pivot tables and Power pivots
- Macros
- Lookup commands
- Index matching
2 Advanced MS Access Skills
- Database tables creation
- Dynamic user data forms creation
- Data entry controls
3 Reporting skills (PowerBI or Qlikview/Qliksense)
- Dashboard creation & reporting
- Data visualisation creation
4 Data base querying
- SQL know-how
Desired Skills:
- Avdanced Excel
- PowerBI
- Qlikview
- Qliksense
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree