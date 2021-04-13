Executive: Financial Planning & Analysis

A specialist ICT Solution provider is looking for a Head of Financial Planning & Analysis to join their team.
As Head of Finance Planning & Analysis (FPA), you will be responsible:
- To ensure that key business objectives of various business units are met with regards to the financial planning and analysis.
- Manages the long-range plan, budget, and forecast processes for the Company together with the Finance Business Partner.
- Gathers information from all business segment heads including coastal regions to deliver insightful management information to support monthly profit and loss, commentary and analysis and deliver reporting for tracking of strategic objectives and commercial initiatives.
As Head of FPA you will be responsible for the following functions:
- Budgeting
- Forecasting
- BI
- Management Reporting
- Commercial Support
- Financial Controls
- Business Analyst
Minimum requirements:
- Minimum CA(SA)
- Minimum 4 years’ experience in senior finance management role
- Experience in managing a diverse team
- Advanced skills in Excel, Word, and PowerPoint
- Excellent communication skills, including interpersonal, verbal & written.
- Problem solving & analysis.
- Analytical thinking
- Experience in strategic financial planning
- Experience in leading teams
- Analysis & Interpretation
- Business Planning
- Performance Monitoring
- Advanced ERP skills
Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.