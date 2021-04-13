Executive: Financial Planning & Analysis

A specialist ICT Solution provider is looking for a Head of Financial Planning & Analysis to join their team.

As Head of Finance Planning & Analysis (FPA), you will be responsible:

To ensure that key business objectives of various business units are met with regards to the financial planning and analysis.

Manages the long-range plan, budget, and forecast processes for the Company together with the Finance Business Partner.

Gathers information from all business segment heads including coastal regions to deliver insightful management information to support monthly profit and loss, commentary and analysis and deliver reporting for tracking of strategic objectives and commercial initiatives.

As Head of FPA you will be responsible for the following functions:

Budgeting

Forecasting

BI

Management Reporting

Commercial Support

Financial Controls

Business Analyst

Minimum requirements:

Minimum CA(SA)

Minimum 4 years’ experience in senior finance management role

Experience in managing a diverse team

Advanced skills in Excel, Word, and PowerPoint

Excellent communication skills, including interpersonal, verbal & written.

Problem solving & analysis.

Analytical thinking

Experience in strategic financial planning

Experience in leading teams

Analysis & Interpretation

Business Planning

Performance Monitoring

Advanced ERP skills

