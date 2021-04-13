Executive: Security Solutions

A specialist ICT Solution provider is looking for a Head of Security Solutions to join their team in order to define, evolve and execute the Security solution portfolio for the business.

As Head of Security Solutions, you will be responsible:

To define, evolve and execute the Security solution portfolio to deliver value for their customers and revenue and profits for the business.

Will be responsible for ensuring the profitability of the Security solution area, across verticals throughout the Company.

Will define the overall execution of strategy and definition of the action plan to achieve the overall targets.

Will drive continuous improvement in the performance of the Security portfolio, relative to budget, with a specific focus on growing external revene streams.

Assume responsibility for the following:

Overall formation of the Strategy of the Security solution portfolio

Major deal pricing & pricing operations: Responsible for developing compelling, market competitive commercial solutions for incorporation into customer proposals, ensuring conformance with the bid strategy and compliance with the defined governance processes.

To deliver compelling and integrated marketing propositions that meet customer needs, enable our sales channels, create market awareness and generate demand for the Security solution portfolio

Responsible for providing insights relating to the markets in which the Company operates

Responsible for developing compelling customer offers, planning and executing new market entry, defining the sales channel requirement and defining the value propositions across the Security portfolio.

Responsible for providing the knowledge and tools to enable sales to clearly articulate these Security solution propositions to customers.

Responsible for all marketing activities that pertain to the Security solution portfolio

Train and enable the account teams responsible for the target customers on these Security solutions; be involved in the handover of the more complex opportunities and work alongside the sales teams to progress and close opportunities where required.

Responsible for creating market awareness of the Security portfolio and propositions through programs addressed at key external stakeholders, analysts, press and customers. These programmes include web, online, social media, digital, events, seminars, press, media and analyst relations, conferences, speaker engagements and multiple other approaches. Internal employee communications, workforce enablement and collaboration will be achieved through the provision of intranet, social media and internal communication and news.

Minimum requirements:

Commercial degree or equivalent qualification would be essential

8-10 years’ experience in the ICT, Telco or ISP related services industry

5 years management experience

