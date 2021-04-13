Frontend Developer (CH660) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client, a Cape Town-based and established fintech company, is looking to expand their team. And is looking for an ambitious and self-driven Front-end Developer to join their Creative and Digital team to help bring new and exciting FinTech products, communication and experiences to life online.

As a Front-end Developer, you will be responsible for implementing visual elements that users see and interact within via email, digital applications and websites that are responsive, optimised and user centric. You will be responsible for the translation of Illustrative and UI/UX designs and wire frames to actual code.

You will be a problem solver and resource for overcoming the ever changing relationship between HTML/CSS and the multitude of devices, platforms, email clients and user design preferences (such as dark mode). There are times you will be expected to work independently to meet tight deadlines following design guidelines, and times where collaboration, brainstorming and design sprints will be required.

We are seeking a tech-savvy professional, who is curious about up-and-coming digital technologies, aware of the latest UI/UX design trends and aspires to combine design and usability, with the science of programming.

This position reports directly to the Marketing Manager / Chief Brand Officer.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES, NOT LIMITED TO:

Use a variety of programming languages in order to create user-friendly emails, web pages and applications

Deliver user facing platforms, features and email templates with reusable code and libraries from visual examples, wireframes, and various brand CI guides

Maintenance and improvements to existing web UI’s

Test, validate and verify before submitting to Digital Team

Build high-quality multivariant UAT mock-ups and prototypes from UX/UI wireframes/ prototypes for user testing

Maintain and improve company website

Optimize our website, applications and experiences for maximum speed and scalability

Work in multidisciplinary team with other professionals such as UX/UI designers, back-end developers and other frontend developers

Make suggestions for better solutions to problems

Be dependable resource of the latest and emerging technologies

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant degree, diploma or equivalent certificate

3+ years Proven work experience as a Frontend Developer

Minimum 5 years’ proven experience in the coding (HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and jQuery) and designing solutions and emails for both mobile (iOS and Android) and web- based design.

Excellent knowledge of browser and email client troubleshooting and debugging practices and techniques

Experience with responsive and adaptive design.

Working knowledge of UX design, UI standards, IA frameworks and creative processes

Understanding of SEO principles

Working knowledge of user-centred design practices, principles and techniques will be advantageous

Working knowledge of AWS, S3, and Salesforce will be advantageous

Knowledge of design software Adobe Creative Cloud – Adobe XD, Photoshop, Illustrator

Good problem-solving skills.

COMPETENCIES

HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and jQuery

Strong communication skills (verbal and written)

Attention to detail and strong analytical skills

Ability to rapidly grasp requirements, processes, and business models

Ability to work under pressure and with tight deadlines

BENEFITS & PERKS AVAILABLE:

Employees get to do meaningful work, grow their careers, and make valuable contributions to the SME sector and SA economy as a whole.

We are also not your average 9-5 company. We work together and play together and because we really care, we offer plenty of perks too.

Medical Aid company contributions through Discovery Health for main members.

100% contribution to group risk benefits with Discovery Health (Income Protection and Life Insurance Cover).

Study Assistance Programs.

Wellness Programs and initiatives.

Access to excellent Employee Assistance Programs with 24-hour counseling services available for employees and their family members.

High end tech – company laptops and equipment.

Remote working conditions.

Truth coffee and healthy, wholesome on-site catering.

Reward and recognition programs.

A one-of-a-kind culture: our TRIBE is connected, inclusive, forward-thinking, energetic, and family orientated.

HEALTH AND SAFETY:

These are unprecedented times and because our people could not be more important to us, health and safety could not be more important to us. We have made sure that our office is a safe place to work and we will continue to do so, to ensure that we combat the spread of COVID-19. A hybrid remote working condition has also been adopted and offers employees opportunity to connect in office and place attention on focus work in the comfort of their home or remote working environment.

General:

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

