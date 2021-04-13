Full Stack C# Software Developer – Midrand/ Home Office – R600 to R750 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Leading global automotive manufacturing giant is looking for a passionate developer who is thrilled by new technology to join their team of rock-solid specialists developing Industrial IoT solutions.

This is the ideal environment for the developer who is looking to take a lead role in the Industry 4.0 while working with the latest technologies and trends with topics such as Cloud and Edge computing, Human-to-machine or Machine-to-machine communication.

To join you will need:

At least 6 years using C# or similar MS technologies

Well versed in HTML, CSS and JavaScript (competency in Angular Version 9 is a big plus)

Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture

Azure DevOps

Visual Studio IDE

Web Application & Web Services Design & Deployment

REST

Qualifications:

IT Degree or Diploma

Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate

AZ-203: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure

Reference Number for this position is SZ52721 which is a contract position offering a cost to company rate of R600 to R750 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Sikho on [Email Address Removed] or call on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

[URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

Azure DevOps

Visual Studio IDE

REST

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position