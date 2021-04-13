Full Stack C# Software Developer – Midrand/ Home Office – R600 to R750 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Leading global automotive manufacturing giant is looking for a passionate developer who is thrilled by new technology to join their team of rock-solid specialists developing Industrial IoT solutions.
This is the ideal environment for the developer who is looking to take a lead role in the Industry 4.0 while working with the latest technologies and trends with topics such as Cloud and Edge computing, Human-to-machine or Machine-to-machine communication.
To join you will need:
- At least 6 years using C# or similar MS technologies
- Well versed in HTML, CSS and JavaScript (competency in Angular Version 9 is a big plus)
- Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
- Azure DevOps
- Visual Studio IDE
- Web Application & Web Services Design & Deployment
- REST
Qualifications:
- IT Degree or Diploma
- Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate
- AZ-203: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure
Reference Number for this position is SZ52721 which is a contract position offering a cost to company rate of R600 to R750 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.
