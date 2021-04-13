Our client in the Eastern Suburbs of Johannesburg has an EE opportunity available for Head: Information Technology.
Requirements:
- Honours degree in the field of Information Technology
- Qualification in Biological/ Medical Scientist, Health Informatics or Epidemiology (Desirable)
- 15 years’ overall experience in IT, 8 of which must be in managing and/ or directing technological operations
- Experience in strategic technology planning, execution and policy development
- Excellent knowledge of technology environments, including telecommunications, networks, programming, media and desktops
- Solid understanding of computer systems characteristics, features and integration capabilities
- Extensive knowledge of data processing, hardware platforms, enterprise software applications and outsources systems Technical experience with systems networking, databases, Web development, and user support
- Excellent understanding of project management principles
- Demonstrated ability to apply technology solutions to business problems
- In-depth knowledge of applicable laws and regulations as they relate to technology issues.
KPAs:
- Lead strategic technological planning to achieve business goals by prioritising technology initiatives and coordinating the evaluation, deployment and management of current and future technologies
- Develop and communicate business/technology alignment plans to execute team, staff, partners, customers and stakeholders
- Access and communicate risks associated with technology-related investments and purchases
- Operational Management
- Client Management
Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.