Head: Information Technology

Apr 13, 2021

Our client in the Eastern Suburbs of Johannesburg has an EE opportunity available for Head: Information Technology.

Requirements:

  • Honours degree in the field of Information Technology
  • Qualification in Biological/ Medical Scientist, Health Informatics or Epidemiology (Desirable)
  • 15 years’ overall experience in IT, 8 of which must be in managing and/ or directing technological operations
  • Experience in strategic technology planning, execution and policy development
  • Excellent knowledge of technology environments, including telecommunications, networks, programming, media and desktops
  • Solid understanding of computer systems characteristics, features and integration capabilities
  • Extensive knowledge of data processing, hardware platforms, enterprise software applications and outsources systems Technical experience with systems networking, databases, Web development, and user support
  • Excellent understanding of project management principles
  • Demonstrated ability to apply technology solutions to business problems
  • In-depth knowledge of applicable laws and regulations as they relate to technology issues.

KPAs:

  • Lead strategic technological planning to achieve business goals by prioritising technology initiatives and coordinating the evaluation, deployment and management of current and future technologies
  • Develop and communicate business/technology alignment plans to execute team, staff, partners, customers and stakeholders
  • Access and communicate risks associated with technology-related investments and purchases
  • Operational Management
  • Client Management

