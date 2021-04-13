Head: Information Technology

Our client in the Eastern Suburbs of Johannesburg has an EE opportunity available for Head: Information Technology.

Requirements:

Honours degree in the field of Information Technology

Qualification in Biological/ Medical Scientist, Health Informatics or Epidemiology (Desirable)

15 years’ overall experience in IT, 8 of which must be in managing and/ or directing technological operations

Experience in strategic technology planning, execution and policy development

Excellent knowledge of technology environments, including telecommunications, networks, programming, media and desktops

Solid understanding of computer systems characteristics, features and integration capabilities

Extensive knowledge of data processing, hardware platforms, enterprise software applications and outsources systems Technical experience with systems networking, databases, Web development, and user support

Excellent understanding of project management principles

Demonstrated ability to apply technology solutions to business problems

In-depth knowledge of applicable laws and regulations as they relate to technology issues.

KPAs:

Lead strategic technological planning to achieve business goals by prioritising technology initiatives and coordinating the evaluation, deployment and management of current and future technologies

Develop and communicate business/technology alignment plans to execute team, staff, partners, customers and stakeholders

Access and communicate risks associated with technology-related investments and purchases

Operational Management

Client Management

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

