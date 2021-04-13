Head of Sales and Marketing

The Head of Sales is in charge of maximizing profitably for the company. He/she sets realistic expectations and delivers on these expectations with determination and drive and to make company profits grow as much as [URL Removed] Head of Sales is responsible for the operations and management of the company’s sales [URL Removed] and implement Annual sales targets via input to the budgetManage and monitor performance of the sales team and manage and track performance of the sales targets and do cross functional meetings with the rest of the management team to ensure that business objectives are executed effectively.