Intermediate PHP Developer

Are you a Software Developer skilled in PHP?
We have a two month assignment for you with the prospects of many more projects to follow, depending on your performance.
Our client is an innovative and entrepeneural company, who needs a portal to be developed as soon as possible.
Although we will prefer for you te based in the Garden Route, we are negotiable, depending on your specific situation
Requirements
– 2+ years experience in PHP Development.
– Experienced in MySQL, relational database design and writing complex SQL queries.
– Previous experience in Twitter Bootstrap will be a plus
– Independant worker with self discipline
– Attention to detail required
Desired Skills:
- PHP
- Mysql
- Bootstrap
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years