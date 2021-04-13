Intermediate PHP Developer

Are you a Software Developer skilled in PHP?

We have a two month assignment for you with the prospects of many more projects to follow, depending on your performance.

Our client is an innovative and entrepeneural company, who needs a portal to be developed as soon as possible.

Although we will prefer for you te based in the Garden Route, we are negotiable, depending on your specific situation

Requirements

– 2+ years experience in PHP Development.

– Experienced in MySQL, relational database design and writing complex SQL queries.

– Previous experience in Twitter Bootstrap will be a plus

– Independant worker with self discipline

– Attention to detail required

Desired Skills:

PHP

Mysql

Bootstrap

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

