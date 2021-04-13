IT Infrastructure Engineer (IT Admin) at iOCO

The Role: A stable IT company is currently searching results-oriented IT Infrastructure Engineer to manage and improve our infrastructure, to get the most out of our IT assets.We are a fast-growing company of systems analysts and developers that needs someone to look after our network, internet, servers, notebooks, backups, security etc.We use cloud services like Google Apps, Azure and Amazon Web Services that require constant attention in areas ranging from the commercial (how much are we paying) to the technical (connect them to our VPN).Skills and Experience: Essential Skill:
- 2+ Years?? experience in an IT Infrastructure or IT Administrator position.
Essential Qualification:
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, information technology, information systems, or similar
- Applicable professional qualification, such as Microsoft, Oracle, or Cisco certification
Key Accountabilities:
- Investigate options to improve the communication between a distributed workforce
- System administration, both physical and virtual
- Network administration and information security
- Knowledge of POPI compliance recommended
- IT governance advisory, best practices, and frameworks
- Knowledge of ISO, ITIL, COBIT and/or King III recommended
- Manage domains and cloud services
- Disaster recovery and business continuity
- 1st, 2nd & 3rd line support. Manage support tickets
- Asset Management
- Continually improve what we have
- Experiment with new stuff
- Keeping up to date with advancements and best practices in IT administration
Personality and Attributes: Character Traits:
- Exceptional leadership, organizational, and time management skills
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills
- High degree of organizational skills