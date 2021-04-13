IT Infrastructure Engineer (IT Admin) at iOCO

The Role: A stable IT company is currently searching results-oriented IT Infrastructure Engineer to manage and improve our infrastructure, to get the most out of our IT assets.We are a fast-growing company of systems analysts and developers that needs someone to look after our network, internet, servers, notebooks, backups, security etc.We use cloud services like Google Apps, Azure and Amazon Web Services that require constant attention in areas ranging from the commercial (how much are we paying) to the technical (connect them to our VPN).Skills and Experience: Essential Skill:

2+ Years?? experience in an IT Infrastructure or IT Administrator position.

Essential Qualification:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, information technology, information systems, or similar

Applicable professional qualification, such as Microsoft, Oracle, or Cisco certification

Key Accountabilities:

Investigate options to improve the communication between a distributed workforce

System administration, both physical and virtual

Network administration and information security

Knowledge of POPI compliance recommended

IT governance advisory, best practices, and frameworks

Knowledge of ISO, ITIL, COBIT and/or King III recommended

Manage domains and cloud services

Disaster recovery and business continuity

1st, 2nd & 3rd line support. Manage support tickets

Asset Management

Continually improve what we have

Experiment with new stuff

Keeping up to date with advancements and best practices in IT administration

Personality and Attributes: Character Traits:

Exceptional leadership, organizational, and time management skills

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

High degree of organizational skills

